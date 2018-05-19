Prep track and field: Terrace’s Brandon Bach sets personal best javelin throw

On Friday Mountlake Terrace Hawk Brandon Bach set a new personal best in the boys javelin – and the second best mark in the state so far this season – at the District 1/2 2A Track & Field Championships held at Shoreline Stadium.

Bach tossed the spear 196 feet-one inch to win the district title and lead his Hawk teammates at the event.

Other top Terrace finishes at the meet were Julia Hart, placing second in the girls javelin; Jaden Lofrese, running to third in the boys 800 meters; and Sandra Hart, taking third in the girls 800 meters.

Liberty won the boys team district title, edging out runner-up Bellingham by a single point; Anacortes took home the girls team trophy, slipping past second place Burlington Edison by just five points.

To view all the results from the District 1/2 2A Track & Field Championships, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=326172&show=all.

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace at District 1/2 2A Track & Field Championships, May 16 & 18

Boys team scores:

Liberty 88 Bellingham 87 Sedro-Woolley 77 Lynden 74 Lakewood 65 Sehome 64 Archbishop Murphy 59.5 Burlington-Edison 55 Mountlake Terrace 36.5 Cedarcrest 33 Blaine 24 Anacortes 13

13.(tie) Granite Falls 8

13.(tie) Sammamish 8

Girls team scores:

Anacortes 87 Burlington-Edison 82 Sehome 70 Liberty 65.5 Cedarcrest 51 Cedarcrest 51 Bellingham 44 Sammamish 41 Lakewood 40 Sedro-Woolley 39 Granite Falls 36 Blaine 31 Archbishop Murphy 29 Mountlake Terrace 26

Mountlake Terrace individual event top five finishes:

Brandon Bach, 1st in the boys javelin (196-01)

Julia Hart, 2nd in the girls javelin (125-11)

Jaden Lofrese, 3rd in the boys 800 meters (1:57.79)

Sandra Hart, 3rd in the girls 800 meters (2:22.78)

Payton Love, 4th in the boys shot put (48-06.25)

Patrick Milam, 5th in the boys pole vault (11-70.00)

Alex Woodard, 5th (tie) in the boys high jump (5-10.00)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships, May 24-26, Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma

–By Doug Petrowski