Prep track and field: Several Hawks set personal records during Everett meet

Taking advantage of the perfect weather conditions and being pushed by the strong competition from big 4A schools, a number of Mountlake Terrace Hawks set personal records during a three-team meet held Thursday at Goddard Stadium in Everett.

Personal best marks were set by Jaice Jones and Noah Thompson in the shot put; Janthon Le in the triple jump; Scott Arndt in the long jump; Logan Middleton, Jaice Jones and John Paul McIntosh in the javelin; Yejun Kim in the 300 meter hurdles; Allen Hutmacher, Jackson Marrott and Devin Golias in the 1600 meters; Devin Golias in the 800 meters; Trazz Pepper, Fletcher Kenaston and Kai Hinch in the 400 meters and John Paul McIntosh in the 100 meters.

Terrace’s Julia Hart won the girls 200 meters and placed second in the girls 100 meters, setting personal records in each event.

Other Hawks that set their own best marks on Thursday were Grace Lane in the 100 meters; Sandra Hart and Grace Lane in the 200 meters; Meagan Williams in the 1600 meters; Joan Park in the 3200 meters; Logan Otani in the 300 meter hurdles; McKenzie Davis, Madisen Grush, Issa Moffet and Katelyn Wigington in the shot put; Sadie Spur in the discus and Sandra Hart in the high jump.

Kamiak and meet host Jackson grabbed the most individual event victories on Thursday; in addition to Hart’s win in the girls 200 meters, Terrace’s Thaddeus Merten earned the top spot in the boys shot put.

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace, Kamiak at Jackson, April 19

Boys individual event top-three finishes (Mountlake Terrace):

Thaddeus Merten, 1st in the shot put (43-07.00)

Janthon Le / Alex Woodard / Brandon Bach /Dylan Breuer, 2nd in the 4×100 meter relay (46.30)

Dylan Breuer, 3rd in the 200 meters (24.79)

Jaden Lofrese, 3rd in the 1600 meters (4:35.94)

Girls individual event top-three finishes (Mountlake Terrace):

Julia Hart, 1st in the 200 meters (27.19)

Hynd Folquet, 2nd in the 200 meters (28.60)

Julia Hart, 2nd in the 100 meters (12.99)

Meagan Williams, 2nd in the 1600 meters (5:44.50)

Hynd Folquet / Sandra Hart / Julia Hart / Lydia Gesese, 2nd in the 4×200 meter relay (1:51.00)

McKenzie Davis, 3rd in the shot put (30-08.75)

Zoe Goodmansen, 3rd in the high jump (4-08.00)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Marysville-Getchell, Shorewood, Thursday, April 26, 3:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

–By Doug Petrowski