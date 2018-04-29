Prep track and field: Local athletes compete at two meets Saturday

The track teams Edmonds-Woodway, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Meadowdale spent Saturday at two big multi-team meets in advance of their big inter-district clash on Friday, May 4.

E-W and Meadowdale competed at the Shoreline Invitational on Saturday, a meet that drew student athletes from 76 high schools from throughout Washington state. Lynnwood sent a team to the Lakewood Invitational while Mountlake Terrace had split their squad with some athletes at the Shoreline meet and others at the Lakewood event.

Individual winners from the Edmonds School District included E-W’s Yukino Parle in the girls 1600 meters at the Shoreline Invitational, Lynnwood’s Jerry Pham in the boys long jump at the Lakewood Invitational and Terrace’s Brandon Bach in the boys javelin at the Lakewood event.

All four local high schools will compete against each other on Friday, May 4 at the Edmonds School District Championships at be held at Edmonds Stadium; first events get underway at 4 p.m.

To view all the results from the Shoreline Invitational, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=317127&show=all.

To view all the results from the Lakewood Invitational, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/322359/results.

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale at Shoreline Invitational, April 28

Boys’ team scores (notables):

1. Kamiakin 60

2. Bothell 53

3. Lakes 48

4. Edmonds-Woodway 46

5. Jackson 38

6. Issaquah 36

7. Kentridge 29

8. (tie) Chief Sealth 26

8. (tie) Sumner 26

8. (tie) Enumclaw 26

54. Meadowdale 1

(Mountlake Terrace — no score)

Girls’ team scores (notables):

1. Curtis 90

2. Shorecrest 61

3. North Central 57

4. Glacier Peak 39

5. Skyline 37.5

6. Eastlake 29

7. Edmonds-Woodway 28

8. Kennewick 25

9. Emerald Ridge 24

10. (tie) Kamiakin 21

10. (tie) Eisenhower 21

42. Mountlake Terrace 4

(Meadowdale — no score)

Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale top-five individual finishes:

Zach Krumroy / Aaron Richardson / Chris Tilbury / Chinedu Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the boys 4×200 meter relay (1:33.01)

Josiah Ponton / John Christian / Jun Masunaga / Kalevi Paavola (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the boys distance medley relay (10:50.13)

Sofia Gard / Thea McAfee / Ellie Gard / Alyssa Hershey (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the girls distance medley relay (12:47.86)

Yukino Parle (Edmonds-Woodway), 1st in the girls 1600 meters (5:05.04)

Aaron Richardson (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd in the boys 110 meter hurdles (14.91)

Hannah Hicks (Edmonds-Woodway), 2nd in the girls long jump (17.00-75)

Chinedu Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), 3rd in the boys 100 meters (11.14)

Aaron Richardson (Edmonds-Woodway), 5th in the 300 meter hurdles (40.22)

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood at Lakewood Invitational, April 28

Boys’ team scores:

1. Arlington 217

2. Stanwood 91

3. Lynnwood 72

4. Lakewood 68

5. Lynden 63

6. Jackson 59

7. King’s 53

8. Mountlake Terrace 37

9. Hazen 32

10. Sehome 26

11. Cedarcrest 21

12. Lummi 15

13. Archbishop Murphy 7

14. Granite Falls 5

Girls’ team scores:

1. Arlington 161

2. Hazen 100.16

3. Cedarcrest 86

4. Stanwood 76.16

5. King’s 71.66

6. Lynden 51.32

7. Sehome 50

8. Jackson 49

9. Lakewood 32

10. Mountlake Terrace 25.16

11. Lynnwood 13

12. Sultan 11.5

13. Bellingham 8

14. Granite Falls 4

15. Archbishop Murphy 2

Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood top-five individual finishes:

Jerry Pham / David Weitkamp / Alex Nguyen / Devin Boss (Lynnwood), 1st in the boys 4×100 meter relay (44.00)

David Savenkov / David Weitkamp / Devin Boss / Alex Nguyen (Lynnwood), 1st in the boys 4×200 meter relay (1:34.15)

Jerry Pham (Lynnwood), 1st in the boys long jump (20-02.75)

Brandon Bach (Mountlake Terrace), 1st in the boys javelin (184-07)

Alex Woodard (Mountlake Terrace), 2nd in the boys high jump (6-00.00)

Jerry Pham (Lynnwood), 2nd in the boys 110 meter hurdles (15.27)

Josh Beam (Mountlake Terrace), 2nd in the boys 2K steeplechase (6:20.18)

Julia Hart (Mountlake Terrace), 2nd in the girls javelin (127-11)

Kau’i Pi’ilani (Lynnwood), 3rd in the girls discus (97-00)

Connor Bjornson (Lynnwood), 3rd in the boys javelin (160-03)

Devin Boss (Lynnwood), 3rd in the boys 100 meters (11.44)

Devin Boss (Lynnwood), 3rd in the boys 200 meters (22.86)

Alex Nguyen (Lynnwood), 4th in the boys 200 meters (23.02)

Janthon Le / Dylan Breuer / Alex Woodard / Trazz Pepper (Mountlake Terrace), 4th in the boys 4×100 meter relay (45.72)

Dylan Breuer / Fletcher Kenaston / Logan Middleton / Trazz Pepper (Mountlake Terrace), 5th in the boys 4×200 meter relay (1:42.06)

David Savenkov (Lynnwood), 5th in the boys 400 meters (52.60)

Logan Otani (Mountlake Terrace), 5th in the girls 100 meter hurdles (17.51)

Next meet: Edmonds School District Championships, Friday, May 4, 4 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

–By Doug Petrowski