Prep track and field: Hawks host Saturday meet, earn top spot in three events

Prep athletes from 30 area high schools, including two from British Columbia, endured the harsh weather conditions Saturday to compete at the Terrace Invite, one of the largest high school track meets in the area.

Three Mountlake Terrace Hawks came out on top in individual events – defending 2A state javelin champion Brandon Bach easily out-threw his competition in the boys javelin, Alex Woodward won the boys high jump and Julia Hart captured the girls javelin.

Meadowdale senior Peter Wick also picked up a win on Saturday, earning the top prize in the boys triple jump.

The Lynnwood Royals boys earned the highest team results, finishing fourth among the 25 scoring squads.

To view all the results from the Terrace Invite, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=318112&show=all.

Prep Track: Terrace Invite, April 14 (Edmonds Stadium)

Boys individual event top-three finishes (Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Meadowdale results):

Brandon Bach (Mountlake Terrace), 1st in the javelin (183-11)

Alex Woodward (Mountlake Terrace), 1st in the high jump (6-00.00)

Peter Wick (Meadowdale), 1st in the triple jump (41-03.00)

Devin Boss (Lynnwood), 2nd in the 100 meters (11.28)

Jerry Pham / David Weitkamp / Alex Nguyen / Devin Boss (Lynnwood), 2nd in the 4×100 meter relay (44.25)

Jerry Pham (Lynnwood), 3rd in the 110 meter hurdles (15.48)

Jerry Pham (Lynnwood), 3rd in the long jump (21-04.50)

Josh Beam (Mountlake Terrace), 3rd in the 3200 meters (10:08.41)

Connor Bjornson (Lynnwood), 3rd in the javelin (152-08)

Jack Custer / Elias Lynch / Desley Love / Colin Knechtel (Meadowdale), 3rd in the 4×400 meter relay (3:34.46)

Girls individual event top-three finishes (Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Meadowdale results):

Julia Hart (Mountlake Terrace), 1st in the javelin (116-07)

Zoe Goodmansen (Mountlake Terrace), 3rd in the high jump (4-08.00)

Julia Hart / Sandra Hart / Hynd Folquet / Danielle McCoy (Mountlake Terrace), 3rd in the 4×200 meter relay (1:51.52)

Boys team scores:

Lake Washington 84 Sequim 51 Bishop Blanchet 47 Lynnwood 49 Stanwood 45 Mountlake Terrace 40 Bainbridge 35 Burlington-Edison 34 Archbishop Murphy 30 (tie) Everett 25 (tie) Cedar Park Chr.(Bothell) 25 Juanita 24 Kingston 22 South Whidbey 19 (tie) Meadowdale 18 (tie) Blaine 18 (tie) Marysville-Getchell 18 Anacortes 15 (tie) Ballard 11 (tie) Frank Hurt 11 North Creek 10 (tie) Sehome 8 (tie) North Mason 8 (tie) Valleyview 8 Nooksack Valley 7

Girls team scores:

Anacortes 109.5 Lake Washington 71 Burlington-Edison 59.5 South Whidbey 59 Juanita 49 Stanwood 46 Bainbridge 42 Mountlake Terrace 37.33 (tie) Blaine 29 (tie) Ballard 29 (tie) Bishop Blanchet 27 (tie) Marysville-Getchell 27 Sehome 19 North Mason 18 Nooksack Valley 17 Sequim 16 Archbishop Murphy 14.33 Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 14 North Creek 6.33 Kingston 6 Cedar Park Christian (MLT) 5 Everett 1

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Kamiak, Jackson; Thursday, April 19, 3:30 p.m. at Goddard Stadium in Everett

–By Doug Petrowski