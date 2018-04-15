Prep track and field: Hawks host Saturday meet, earn top spot in three events

Prep athletes from 30 area high schools, including two from British Columbia, endured the harsh weather conditions Saturday to compete at the Terrace Invite, one of the largest high school track meets in the area.

Three Mountlake Terrace Hawks came out on top in individual events – defending 2A state javelin champion Brandon Bach easily out-threw his competition in the boys javelin, Alex Woodward won the boys high jump and Julia Hart captured the girls javelin.

Meadowdale senior Peter Wick also picked up a win on Saturday, earning the top prize in the boys triple jump.

The Lynnwood Royals boys earned the highest team results, finishing fourth among the 25 scoring squads.

To view all the results from the Terrace Invite, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=318112&show=all.

Prep Track: Terrace Invite, April 14 (Edmonds Stadium)

Boys individual event top-three finishes (Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Meadowdale results):

Brandon Bach (Mountlake Terrace), 1st in the javelin (183-11)

Alex Woodward (Mountlake Terrace), 1st in the high jump (6-00.00)

Peter Wick (Meadowdale), 1st in the triple jump (41-03.00)

Devin Boss (Lynnwood), 2nd in the 100 meters (11.28)

Jerry Pham / David Weitkamp / Alex Nguyen / Devin Boss (Lynnwood), 2nd in the 4×100 meter relay (44.25)

Jerry Pham (Lynnwood), 3rd in the 110 meter hurdles (15.48)

Jerry Pham (Lynnwood), 3rd in the long jump (21-04.50)

Josh Beam (Mountlake Terrace), 3rd in the 3200 meters (10:08.41)

Connor Bjornson (Lynnwood), 3rd in the javelin (152-08)

Jack Custer / Elias Lynch / Desley Love / Colin Knechtel (Meadowdale), 3rd in the 4×400 meter relay (3:34.46)

Girls individual event top-three finishes (Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Meadowdale results):

Julia Hart (Mountlake Terrace), 1st in the javelin (116-07)

Zoe Goodmansen (Mountlake Terrace), 3rd in the high jump (4-08.00)

Julia Hart / Sandra Hart / Hynd Folquet / Danielle McCoy (Mountlake Terrace), 3rd in the 4×200 meter relay (1:51.52)

Boys team scores:

  1. Lake Washington     84
  2. Sequim         51
  3. Bishop Blanchet     47
  4. Lynnwood         49
  5. Stanwood         45
  6. Mountlake Terrace 40
  7. Bainbridge         35
  8. Burlington-Edison 34
  9. Archbishop Murphy 30
  10. (tie) Everett     25
  11. (tie) Cedar Park Chr.(Bothell) 25
  12. Juanita         24
  13. Kingston         22
  14. South Whidbey     19
  15. (tie) Meadowdale 18
  16. (tie) Blaine     18
  17. (tie) Marysville-Getchell 18
  18. Anacortes     15
  19. (tie) Ballard     11
  20. (tie) Frank Hurt     11
  21. North Creek     10
  22. (tie) Sehome      8
  23. (tie) North Mason  8
  24. (tie) Valleyview      8
  25. Nooksack Valley  7

Girls team scores:

  1. Anacortes         109.5
  2. Lake Washington      71
  3. Burlington-Edison  59.5
  4. South Whidbey      59
  5. Juanita          49
  6. Stanwood          46
  7. Bainbridge          42
  8. Mountlake Terrace  37.33
  9. (tie) Blaine          29
  10. (tie) Ballard      29
  11. (tie) Bishop Blanchet  27
  12. (tie) Marysville-Getchell  27
  13. Sehome          19
  14. North Mason      18
  15. Nooksack Valley  17
  16. Sequim          16
  17. Archbishop Murphy  14.33
  18. Cedar Park Christian (Bothell)  14
  19. North Creek        6.33
  20. Kingston            6
  21. Cedar Park Christian (MLT)    5
  22. Everett            1

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Kamiak, Jackson; Thursday, April 19, 3:30 p.m. at Goddard Stadium in Everett

–By Doug Petrowski

