Prep track and field: Hawks compete, succeed in Sub-District meet

More than 20 Mountlake Terrace Hawks earned results at this week’s Sno-King 2A Sub-District Meet that have now qualified them for the next competition in the 2017 postseason: the District 1/2 2A Track Meet scheduled for May 17 and 19 in Bellingham.

Brandon Bach led the Hawk boys’ at the sub-district meet with a first place finish in the javelin, a pair of second place results in the long jump and the triple jump, and a fifth place as a member of the 4×100 relay team.

On the girls side, Zoe Goodmanson won the girls high jump, placed fourth in the long jump and was part of the 4×100 relay team than finished in 5th place.

In the team scores, the Mountlake Terrace boys placed second with 143 points behind sub-district champion Liberty. The Liberty girls also took home the sub-district title; the Hawks finished fourth with 108 points.

To view all the results from the Sno-King 2A Sub-District Meet held at Cedarcrest High School, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=289378#483.

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace at Sno-King 2A Sub-District Meet, May 10&12

Boys’ team scores :

1. Liberty (Issaquah) 191

2. Mountlake Terrace 143

3. Cedarcrest 110

4. Archbishop Murphy 103

5. Sammamish 86

6. Granite Falls 58

Top MTHS boys’ finishers (all qualify for Sno-King 2A Track Meet)

Brandon Bach, 1st place in the javelin, 188-11

Matt Guardinao, 1st place in the para-100 meters, 13.89

Alex Woodard, 2nd place in the high jump, 6-00.00

Jaden Lofrese, 2nd place in the 800 meters, 2:01.81

Thaddeus Merten, 2nd place in the shot put, 45-01.50

Thaddeus Merten, 2nd place in the discus, 125-02

Brandon Bach, 2nd place in the long jump, 18-10.50

Brandon Bach, 2nd place in the triple jump, 38-04.75

Yannick Bouah, 3rd place in the long jump, 18-08.50

Patrick Milan, 3rd place in the pole vault, 12-06.00

4×400 relay team (Braeden Sims, Alex Woodard, Yannick Bouah, Jaden Lofrese), 4th place, 3:44.63

Nick Leidig, 5th place in the 3200 meters, 10:06.30

Nathan Jennings, 5th place in the 110 meter hurdles, 21.47

4×100 relay team (Patrick Milam, Austin Bach, Brandon Bach, Alex Woodard), 5th place, 47.66

Jaden Lofrese, 6th place in the 1600 meters, 4:34.01

Girls’ team scores :

1. Liberty (Issaquah) 156

2. Cedarcrest 113

3. Granite Falls 110

4. Mountlake Terrace 108

5. Archbishop Murphy 89

6. Sammamish 96

Top MTHS girls’ finishers (all qualify for District 1/2 2A Track Meet)

Madison Sadler, 1st place in discus, 113-06

Zoe Goodmansen, 1st place in the high jump, 5-00.00

Lila Guerrero, 2nd place in the triple jump, 30-08.50

Jessica Ong, 3rd place in the 800 meters, 2:25.59

Samra Gebrehiwot, 3rd place in the triple jump, 29-11.75

McKenzie Davis, 3rd place in the discus, 88-09

4×400 meter relay team (Jessica Ong, Angel Garcia, Sandra Hart, Samra Gebrehiwot), 3rd place, 4:24.13

Zoe Goodmansen, 4th place in the long jump, 14-07.00

Logan Otani, 4th place in the 100 meter hurdles, 17.75

Alexia Dellinger, 4th place in the 300 meter hurdles, 54.13

McKenzie Davis, 5th place in the shot put, 27-07.00

4×100 meter relay team (Hynd Folquet, Alexandrea Gill-More, Zoe Goodmansen, Hannah Bressler), 5th place, 62.76

Katherine Gustafson, 5th place in the 1600 meters, 5:24.57

Katherine Gustafson, 6th place in the 3200 meters, 11:52.45

Madison Sadler, 6th place in the shot put, 27-02.50

Samra Gebrehiwot, 6th place in the long jump, 14-00.50

Katelyn Clemens, 6th place in the discus, 80-05

4×200 meter relay team (Hynd Folquet, Reed Lyon, Alexandria Gill-More, Hannah Bressler), 2:16.53

Mountlake Terrace next meet: District 1/2 2A Track Meet, May 17 and 19, Civic Stadium in Bellingham

–By Doug Petrowski