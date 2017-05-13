Prep track and field: Hawks compete, succeed in Sub-District meet

More than 20 Mountlake Terrace Hawks earned results at this week’s Sno-King 2A Sub-District Meet that have now qualified them for the next competition in the 2017 postseason: the District 1/2 2A Track Meet scheduled for May 17 and 19 in Bellingham.
Brandon Bach led the Hawk boys’ at the sub-district meet with a first place finish in the javelin, a pair of second place results in the long jump and the triple jump, and a fifth place as a member of the 4×100 relay team.
On the girls side, Zoe Goodmanson won the girls high jump, placed fourth in the long jump and was part of the 4×100 relay team than finished in 5th place.
In the team scores, the Mountlake Terrace boys placed second with 143 points behind sub-district champion Liberty. The Liberty girls also took home the sub-district title; the Hawks finished fourth with 108 points.
To view all the results from the Sno-King 2A Sub-District Meet held at Cedarcrest High School, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=289378#483.
Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace at Sno-King 2A Sub-District Meet, May 10&12
Boys’ team scores:
1. Liberty (Issaquah) 191
2. Mountlake Terrace 143
3. Cedarcrest 110
4. Archbishop Murphy 103
5. Sammamish 86
6. Granite Falls 58
Top MTHS boys’ finishers (all qualify for Sno-King 2A Track Meet)
Brandon Bach, 1st place in the javelin, 188-11
Matt Guardinao, 1st place in the para-100 meters, 13.89
Alex Woodard, 2nd place in the high jump, 6-00.00
Jaden Lofrese, 2nd place in the 800 meters, 2:01.81
Thaddeus Merten, 2nd place in the shot put, 45-01.50
Thaddeus Merten, 2nd place in the discus, 125-02
Brandon Bach, 2nd place in the long jump, 18-10.50
Brandon Bach, 2nd place in the triple jump, 38-04.75
Yannick Bouah, 3rd place in the long jump, 18-08.50
Patrick Milan, 3rd place in the pole vault, 12-06.00
4×400 relay team (Braeden Sims, Alex Woodard, Yannick Bouah, Jaden Lofrese), 4th place, 3:44.63
Nick Leidig, 5th place in the 3200 meters, 10:06.30
Nathan Jennings, 5th place in the 110 meter hurdles, 21.47
4×100 relay team (Patrick Milam, Austin Bach, Brandon Bach, Alex Woodard), 5th place, 47.66
Jaden Lofrese, 6th place in the 1600 meters, 4:34.01
Girls’ team scores:
1. Liberty (Issaquah) 156
2. Cedarcrest 113
3. Granite Falls 110
4. Mountlake Terrace 108
5. Archbishop Murphy 89
6. Sammamish 96
Top MTHS girls’ finishers (all qualify for District 1/2 2A Track Meet)
Madison Sadler, 1st place in discus, 113-06
Zoe Goodmansen, 1st place in the high jump, 5-00.00
Lila Guerrero, 2nd place in the triple jump, 30-08.50
Jessica Ong, 3rd place in the 800 meters, 2:25.59
Samra Gebrehiwot, 3rd place in the triple jump, 29-11.75
McKenzie Davis, 3rd place in the discus, 88-09
4×400 meter relay team (Jessica Ong, Angel Garcia, Sandra Hart, Samra Gebrehiwot), 3rd place, 4:24.13
Zoe Goodmansen, 4th place in the long jump, 14-07.00
Logan Otani, 4th place in the 100 meter hurdles, 17.75
Alexia Dellinger, 4th place in the 300 meter hurdles, 54.13
McKenzie Davis, 5th place in the shot put, 27-07.00
4×100 meter relay team (Hynd Folquet, Alexandrea Gill-More, Zoe Goodmansen, Hannah Bressler), 5th place, 62.76
Katherine Gustafson, 5th place in the 1600 meters, 5:24.57
Katherine Gustafson, 6th place in the 3200 meters, 11:52.45
Madison Sadler, 6th place in the shot put, 27-02.50
Samra Gebrehiwot, 6th place in the long jump, 14-00.50
Katelyn Clemens, 6th place in the discus, 80-05
4×200 meter relay team (Hynd Folquet, Reed Lyon, Alexandria Gill-More, Hannah Bressler), 2:16.53
Mountlake Terrace next meet: District 1/2 2A Track Meet, May 17 and 19, Civic Stadium in Bellingham
–By Doug Petrowski