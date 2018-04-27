Prep track and field: Hawks compete in three-team meet Thursday

1 of 15

While some members of the squads rested in preparation for big meets this Saturday, the remaining Mountlake Terrace Hawks enjoyed sunshine, a light breeze and tough competition at a three-team track meet on Thursday.

The Hawks tangled with the Shorewood Thunderbirds and the Marysville-Getchell Chargers in dual-meets held conjointly at Shoreline Stadium.

For all the results from Thursday’s meet, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=321157&show=all.

The Hawks will be split on Saturday, April 28, as some will be back in Shoreline for the Shoreline Invitational while others will be competing at the Lake Washington Girls Invitational in Kirkland. Still others will be going to the Lakewood Invitational at 10 a.m. at Lakewood High School.

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace, Marysville-Getchell at Shorewood, April 26

Boys team scores:

Marysville-Getchell 92 – Mountlake Terrace 59

Shorewood 91 – Mountlake Terrace 49

Girls team scores:

Marysville-Getchell 83 – Mountlake Terrace 59

Shorewood 88 – Mountlake Terrace 58

Mountlake Terrace boys individual event winners:

Jaden Lofrese in the 1600 meters (4:35.20)

Thaddeus Merten in the shot put (49-05.75)

Nam Nguyen in the javelin (138-03)

Alex Woodard in the high jump (6-01.00)

Janthon Le in the triple jump (36-08.00)

Mountlake Terrace girls individual event winners:

Julia Hart in the 100 meters (12.99)

Julia Hart in the javelin (112-09)

Joan Park in the 800 meters (2:30.82)

Lydia Gesese, Hynd Folquet, Danielle McCoy, Kendall Glenham in the 4×100 relay (52.69)

Mountlake Terrace next meets: at Shoreline Invitational, Saturday, April 28, 9 a.m. at Shoreline Stadium; at 42nd Annual Lake Washington Girls Invitational, Saturday, April 28, 9 a.m. at Lake Washington High School; Lakewood Invitational, Saturday, April 28, 10 a.m. at Lakewood High School.

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski