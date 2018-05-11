Prep track and field: Hawks boys, girls place third in 2A Sno-King Sub-District Meet

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys and girls track teams each finished third at the 2A Sno-King Sub-District Meet the concluded on Friday at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall.

Terrace’s Mcenzie Davis led the Hawk individual finishes at the meet, winning both the girls shot put and the girls discus events.

Other Hawks that captured the top spot in their individual events were Brandon Bach, first place in the boys javelin; Julia Hart, first place in the girls javelin; and Thaddeus Merten, first place in the boys shot put.

The squads from Liberty High School won both the boys and girls team titles.

To view all the results from the 2A Sno-King Sub-District Meet, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=320649&show=all&gender=f.

The Hawks will next compete at the District 1/2 2A Track Meet set to take place over two days, May 16 and 18, at Lakewood High School in Arlington. The event will be the last opportunity for athletes to qualify for the WIAA State Track & Field Championships that begin on May 24.

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace at 2A Sno-King Sub-District Meet, May 9 & 11

Boys team scores:

Liberty 206 Archbishop Murphy 129 Mountlake Terrace 126 Cedarcrest 95 Granite Falls 55 Sammamish 32

Girls team scores:

Liberty 170 Cedarcrest 161 Mountlake Terrace 131 Sammamish 81 Archbishop Murphy 78 Granite Falls 43

Mountlake Terrace individual event top-three finishes:

Brandon Bach, 1st in the boys javelin (186-05)

McKenzie Davis, 1st in the girls shot put (31-06.75)

Thaddeus Merten, 1st in the boys shot put (46-11.25)

McKenzie Davis, 1st in the girls discus (100-11)

Julia Hart, 1st in the girls javelin (130-00)

Madisen Grush, 2nd in the girls shot put (28-09.75)

Jaden Lofrese, 2nd in the boys 800 meters (1:59.99)

Cassidy Sadler, 2nd in the girls discus (89-08)

Janthon Le, 2nd in the boys 300 meter hurdles (43.68)

Thaddeus Merten, 2nd in the boys discus (139-00)

Sandra Hart, 3rd in the girls 800 meters (2:26.77)

Payton Love, 3rd in the boys discus (136-01)

Patrick Milam, 3rd in the boys pole vault (10-00.00)

Nathan Jennings, 3rd in the boys 110 meter hurdles (20.04)

Alex Woodard, 3rd in the boys high jump (5-10.00)

Payton Love, 3rd in the boys shot put (45-07.75)

Janthon Le, 3rd in the boys triple jump (39-02.50)

Dylan Breuer / Janthon Le / Alex Woodard / Brandon Bach, 3rd in the boys 4×100 meter relay (45.90)

Hynd Folquet / Kendall Glenham / Lydia Gesese / Bailey Sonko, 3rd in the girls 4×100 meter relay

Dylan Breuer / Jaden Lofrese / Fletcher Kenaston / Josh Beam, 3rd in the boys 4×400 meter relay (3:42.13)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: District 1/2 2A Track Meet, May 16 & 18, 4:30 p.m. at Lakewood High School in Arlington

–By Doug Petrowski