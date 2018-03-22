Prep track and field: First dual meet ends in loss for Hawks against Snohomish

Event victories were hard to come by for the Mountlake Terrace boys and girls track teams as the Hawks saw their first dual meet action of the season Thursday.

The Snohomish Panthers outscored the Hawks in both the team competitions as the Panther boys ran away from Terrace 102-43 at Veterans Stadium in Snohomish; the Snohomish girls defeated the Hawk girls 95-55 at the dual meet.

Terrace’s Hart twins shone brightest among the Hawk athletes on Thursday; Julia Hart won the girls 100 meters and the girls javelin event while sister Sandra captured the girls 800 meters race.

Both Hart sisters helped the Terrace girls 4×200 meter relay team take first place in that event; Julia anchored the winning 4×100 meter relay for the Hawks while Sandra was a member of the winning 4×400 meter relay team.

Terrace’s Trinh Nguyen edged out teammate Logan Otani to grab the girls 100 meter hurdles victory.

On the boys’ side, six Hawks came out on top of individual events. Jason Lofrese won the boys 3200 meters by a half-second, Payton Love captured the shot put, Thaddeus Merten was the victor in the shot put, Brandon Bach was the comfortable winner of the javelin, Alex Woodward grabbed the high jump and freshman Logan Middleton was the surprise winner of the long jump.

To view all the results from the Snohomish-Terrace dual meet, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=322311&show=all.

The Hawks’ next competition will bring them home to Edmonds Stadium on Thursday, March 29, when they will take on the Meadowdale Mavericks and the Arlington Eagles.

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace at Snohomish, March 22

Boys team scores:

Snohomish 102

Terrace 43

Girls team scores:

Snohomish 95

Terrace 55

Mountlake Terrace event winners:

Jaden Lofrese, boys 3200 meters (10:11.05)

Payton Love, boys shot put (44-08.00)

Thaddeus Merten, boys discus (125-06)

Brandon Bach, boys javelin (166-06)

Alex Woodward, boys high jump (5-10.00)

Logan Middleton, boys long jump (17-04.50)

Julia Hart, girls 100 meters (13.61)

Sandra Hart, girls 800 meters (2:35.75)

Trinh Nguyen, girls 100 meter hurdles (18.55)

Julia Hart, girls javelin (104-01)

Girls 4×100 meter relay team – Kendall Glenham, Hynd Folquet, Danielle McCoy, Julia Hart (55.22)

Girls 4×200 meter relay team – Hynd Folquet, Cristina Cuplin, Sandra Hart, Julia Hart (1:54.33)

Girls 4×400 meter relay team – Lindee Cutler, Alexandria Gill-More, Sandra Hart, Mazie Castagnetta (4:52.36)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Meadowdale, Arlington; Thursday, March 29, 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

–By Doug Petrowski