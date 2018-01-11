Prep swim gallery: Monroe tops Hawks, 86-75 overall

1 of 4

Photographer Karl Swenson captured these moments during Thursday’s swim meet between Mountlake Terrace and Monroe. Overall, the Hawks lost to Monroe, with final team scores of 86-75.



Prep Boys Swimming: Monroe at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 11

Monroe 86 – Mountlake Terrace 75

Mountlake Terrace individual event winners:

Sasha Bogatyrev, 100 meter butterfly (59.53)

Sasha Bogatyrev, 100 meter breaststroke (1:04.93)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-6 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 0-8 overall; Monroe 1-4-1 in 3A/4A Wesco League North Conference; 2-5-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next matches: versus Snohomish and Glacier Peak, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 3:15 p.m. at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish

–Photos by Karl Swenson