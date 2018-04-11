Prep sports roundup: Victory for Hawks baseball, loss for softball Wednesday

1 of 11

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks baseball and softball teams were both involved in one-run thrillers on Wednesday – the baseball squad prevailed in their contest while the softball team came up just short.

The Hawk baseball team scored a single run in the sixth inning to break up a 1-1 tie and earn a 2-1 victory over the Shorewood Thunderbirds in a Wesco League South Conference match-up played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Terrace starting pitcher Tanner Boe yielded up a single run in the first inning, then held the T-Birds scoreless for five innings to grab the win. Dillon Gordon pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn the save for the Hawks.

Kendall Yackley went 2-for-3 in the contest with a double; teammate Tyson Kim went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Terrace.

Over at the softball diamond at Mountlake Terrace High School, the Hawk softball scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull within a run of the visiting Snohomish Panthers but couldn’t push across a tying run; the Hawks fell to the Panthers 10-9.

To add to the heartbreaking loss, Terrace had the bases loaded as the game ended.

Terrace’s Kierra Scott had a good day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, but as the Hawks’ starting pitcher gave up five runs in the first three innings and was saddled with the loss.

Jenna Maxfield, on her 16th birthday, went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and an RBI; Jazz Zenk blasted a two-run homer and had three RBI in the defeat.

Both the Hawk baseball and softball teams will be back in action on Friday. The softball squad will host Oak Harbor at Mountlake Terrace High School while the baseball team will face the Everett Seagulls at Memorial Stadium in the first baseball game played there since the Everett ballpark has been renovated.

Prep Baseball: Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace, April 11

Shorewood 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 1

Terrace 0 1 0 0 0 1 x — 2 5 1

Winning pitcher: Tanner Boe (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Trent Hynek (Shorewood)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 9-4 overall; Shorewood 5-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 7-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Everett, Friday, April 13, 4 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Everett

Prep Softball: Snohomish at Mountlake Terrace, April 11

Snohomish 1 0 4 2 1 0 2 — 10 9 0

Terrace 2 0 2 0 1 0 4 — 9 9 1

Winning pitcher: Bailey Greenlee (Snohomish)

Losing pitcher: Kierra Scott (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-6 overall; Snohomish 8-0 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 9-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Oak Harbor, Friday, April 13, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, April 11

(Postponed to Thursday, April 12, due to wet courts)

–By Doug Petrowski