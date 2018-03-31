Prep sports roundup: Victory for Hawks baseball, loss for boys soccer

Tanner Boe and Matthew Johnson combined for a no-hitter as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks did good on Good Friday, defeating the Marysville-Getchell Chargers 9-0 in a Wesco League contest played at Marysville-Getchell High School.

Boe struck out seven Chargers in his five innings of mound work before Johnson finished off the final two innings by facing the minimum of six batters, struck out two and closed out the Hawk victory.

Terrace was also able to take advantage of three M-G errors and numerous walks to score their nine runs on just five base hits.

With the victory, the Hawks raised their 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference record to 3-1 and their overall mark to 5-2. The Chargers remain winless in both Wesco League play (0-6) and overall (0-8).

Terrace will try for the third time this week to get in a game against the Stanwood Spartans on Saturday, March 31; first pitch at Stanwood High School is slated for 1 p.m. weather-permitting.

1 of 10

In other Terrace sports action on Friday, senior Bobby Stoyanov scored again for the Hawks – his 29th of the season – but it wouldn’t be enough as Terrace’s boys soccer team fell to the Shorewood Thunderbirds 2-1 at Lynnwood High School.

The Hawks’ softball team gave up a single run to Lynnwood in the top of the first, but quickly turned the tables with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning and then coasted to a 10-1 victory over the Royals. Jazz Zenk went 3-for-4 with three RBI’s and a home run while Jenna Maxfield homered in her second straight game for the Hawks. (For a full report on the Terrace-Lynnwood match-up, see the accompanying story on MLTnews.com.)

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Getchell, March 30

Mountlake Terrace 0 2 1 0 1 0 5 — 9 5 0

Marysville-Getchell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 4

Winning pitcher: Tanner Boe (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Cookson (Marysville-Getchell)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-2 overall; Marysville-Getchell 0-6 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 0-8 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Stanwood, Saturday, March 31, 1 p.m. at Stanwood High School

Prep Boys Soccer: Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace, March 30

Shorewood 2 0 — 2

Terrace 1 0 — 1

Goal scoring:

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace)

Joel Solis (Shorewood)

Edwin Montiel (Shorewood)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-3-1 overall; Shorewood 3-0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-1-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorecrest, Monday, Apr. 2, 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

–By Doug Petrowski