Prep sports roundup: Victories for Hawks on baseball, softball diamonds

Seniors led the way as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks baseball and softball teams each scored decisive victories over Wesco League North Conference opponents on Friday.

Hawks’ senior Kendall Yackley hit two home runs – one a grand slam – and accounted for seven RBI’s as Terrace blanked the Oak Harbor Wildcats 11-0 in a mercy-rule six innings contest played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

In addition to going 3-for-4 at the plate, Yackley pitched for more than four innings, gave up just two hits and no earned runs, and struck out three Wildcats to earn the mound victory. Dillon Gordon retired all five batters he faced to close out the Terrace win.

On the softball diamond at Marysville-Getchell High School, Hawk seniors Jazz Zenk and Sammy Ruiz each had five RBI’s in a Terrace 14-8 romp over the Chargers.

Zenk went 5-for-5 at the plate with two doubles in the win. The senior also earned the mound victory by taking over for starter Laney Flynn and striking out four Chargers over the game’s final five-and-two-third innings.

Ruiz went 3-for-5 with a triple for Terrace while sophomore Kierra Scott went 4-for-4 with a home run in the Hawk victory.

At Edmonds-Woodway High School, the Hawk girls tennis team fell to Wesco League South Conference leader Edmonds-Woodway 5-2 on Friday.

Prep Baseball: Oak Harbor at Mountlake Terrace, April 20

Oak Harbor 0 0 0 0 0 0 x — 0 2 2

Terrace 1 0 0 0 4 6 x — 11 9 1

Winning pitcher: Kendall Yackley (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Austin Boesch (Oak Harbor)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 9-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 11-6 overall; Oak Harbor 3-12 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 3-13 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Lynnwood, Tuesday, April 24, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Getchell, April 20

Mountlake Terrace 4 0 2 5 2 0 1 — 14 19 2

Marysville-Getchell 0 4 0 0 1 3 0 — 8 10 4

Winning pitcher: Jazz Zenk (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Brionna Palm (Marysville-Getchell)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 8-6 overall; Marysville-Getchell 0-6 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 2-8 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Marysville-Pilchuck, Tuesday, April 24, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway, April 20

Edmonds-Woodway 5 – Mountlake Terrace 2

Singles: Annie Hoang (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Olivia Olson (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-1, 6-3; Leona Aklipi (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Lydia Liu (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1; Natalie Paulson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Emma Agricola (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-2; Erin Martino (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Jadin Chance (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Hailey Rehnfeldt / Nicole Ung (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jenny Tran / Kim Nguyen (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1; Martha Thal / Christabel Jamison (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Praise Jingjit / Kayla Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Sam Berni / Allison Nguyen (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Lexi Daly / Vivian Tran (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-8 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 7-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorewood, Monday, April 23, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski