Prep sports roundup: Victories for Hawks baseball, softball; loss for tennis

Playing as the visitors on their home diamond, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks scored three runs in their final at-bat Friday and defeated the Everett Seagulls 7-5 at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The game had originally been scheduled to be played at Everett Memorial Stadium but was moved to Mountlake Terrace due to the poor field conditions at the home of the Seagulls.

Junior catcher Dan Bingaman led the Hawks batting attack with two hits in three plate appearances and three RBI’s. Teammate Jonathan Kumai added two hits — one a double — and an RBI. The Hawks’ also were helped out by six base-on-balls issued by Everett pitchers Caden Lockhart, Gabe Maggio and Mason Tetrault.

Kendall Yackley was credited with the victory in relief by pitching four innings, giving up four hits, one earned run, one walk and two strikeouts.

In other Terrace results on Friday, the Hawk girls tennis team was shutout 7-0 for the second day in a row, this time by the Shorewood Thunderbirds in a Wesco League South Conference match contested at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Hawk softball team made the long trip to Oak Harbor worthwhile with a 12-1 drubbing of the Wildcats in a game played at Oak Harbor High School.

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace vs. Everett, April 14

Terrace 0 4 0 0 0 0 3 — 7 8 3

Everett 0 1 2 1 0 0 1 — 5 7 2

Winning pitcher: Kendall Yackley (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Mason Tetreault (Everett)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 7-6 overall; Everett 2-9 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 2-10 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Meadowdale, Tuesday, April 18, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace, April 14

Shorewood 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles: Sasha Gaeth (Shorewood) defeated Lauren Lee (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Bretta Petersen (Shorewood) defeated Lisa Fernandez (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2; Michelle Yang (Shorewood) defeated Jennifer Tran (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-4; Tess Galley (Shorewood) defeated Emma Agricola (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles: Meredith Rand / Maddie Bong (Shorewood) defeated Angelica Andrade / Dorian Pulido (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-2; Emily McDowell / Marin Counter (Shorewood) defeated Kim Nguyen / Jessie Sullivan (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Anna Soper / Nicole Nelson (Shorewood) defeated Varahati Jinght / Rosie Lee (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2 / 6-3

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-9 overall; Shorewood 2-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Lynnwood, Wednesday, April 19, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Oak Harbor, April 14

Mountlake Terrace 12 – Oak Harbor 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 7-2 overall; Oak Harbor 1-8 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 1-10 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Stanwood, Monday, April 17, 4 p.m. at Stanwood High School

–By Doug Petrowski