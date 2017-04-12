Prep sports roundup: Victories for Hawks baseball and softball teams

1 of 2

Both the Mountlake Terrace Hawks softball and baseball teams were welcoming Wesco League foes to their home diamonds on Tuesday, but both Hawk squads ended up being stingy hosts to their visitors.

Terrace senior Kira Doan pitched a complete game, struck out nine and held the high-scoring Everett Seagulls to just seven hits as the Hawks’ softball team grabbed an 8-3 win over the Gulls at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Everett had entered the clash on a three-game winning streak, scoring an average of almost 17 runs-per-game in those three victories.

Leading 3-2 on Tuesday, Terrace broke open the close contest with five runs in the fifth inning – the big blow in the frame being a three-run triple down the right field line by freshman Jenna Maxfield.

The Hawks pounded out 12 hits against Everett pitcher Megan Gordon in the victory. Jazz Zenk went three-for-three at the plate; Sammy Ruiz was two-for-three with a double while Doan helped the offense with two hits in four plate appearances.

Alexis Rutter, the only senior on the Everett squad, went two-for-three in the loss; Gordon, Tara Marquardt and Andrea Hedington all picked up doubles in the tilt, but it wouldn’t be enough for the Gulls.

The Hawks will face one of their toughest tests of the regular season on Wednesday, April 12, when they travel to Snohomish to face the Wesco League North Conference-leading 6-1 Panthers. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

While Jenna Maxfield was helping lead the softball team to victory, her older brother Jared Maxfield was pitching a gem over on the MTHS baseball diamond.

Maxfield went seven innings, gave up just three hits, struck out seven and issued just one base-on-balls to shutout the Shorewood Thunderbirds 2-0 on Tuesday.

Terrace only came up with three hits of their own off of T-Birds pitcher Tanner Oxnevard, but the Hawks pushed across two runs in the third inning off the senior for the difference in the game. Carson Dallas knocked in Andrew Younglove with an RBI double then scored on a Matthew Johnson RBI-single to give all the runs Terrace would need for the win.

The Hawks and the T-Birds collide again on Wednesday, April 12, in the second game of a two-game series; first pitch at Meridian Field in Shoreline is set for 4 p.m.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports action on Tuesday, the Hawks’ girls tennis team lost 6-1 to the Meadowdale Mavericks in a Wesco League South Conference match played at Meadowdale High School.

At Lynnwood High School, the Hawks’ boys soccer squad fell 2-1 to Snohomish in a physical battle of two top Wesco League teams.

Prep Softball: Everett at Mountlake Terrace, April 11

Everett 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 — 3 7 1

Terrace 2 0 1 0 5 0 x — 8 12 1

Winning pitcher: Kira Doan (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Megan Gordon (Everett)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference; 6-2 overall; Everett 3-3 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 4-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Snohomish, Wednesday, April 12, 4 p.m. at Snohomish High School

Prep Baseball: Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace, April 11

Shorewood 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 2

Terrace 0 0 2 0 0 0 x — 2 3 1

Winning pitcher: Jared Maxfield (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Tanner Oxnevard (Shorewood)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-6 overall; Shorewood 5-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 7-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorewood, Wednesday, April 12, 4 p.m. at Meridian Park in Shoreline

Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale

Meadowdale 6 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-7 overall; Meadowdale 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Wednesday, April 12, 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next match: versus Lynnwood, Wednesday, April 12, 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Prep Boys Soccer: Snohomish at Mountlake Terrace, April 11

Snohomish 2 0 — 2

Terrace 0 1 — 1

Goal scorers:

Owen Fielder (Snohomish) off a free kick in the 2nd minute

Logan Stapleton (Snohomish) off a penalty kick in the 26th minute

Sam Polveroy (Mountlake Terrace) off a free kick in the 75th minute

Red card: Malek Qibaa (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-3-0 overall; Snohomish 5-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-2-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Arlington, Friday, April 14, 7:30 p.m. at Arlington High School

–By Doug Petrowski