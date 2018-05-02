Prep sports roundup: Tuesday victories for boys soccer, baseball and girls tennis

1 of 8

It was a big day on the soccer pitch, on the baseball diamond and on the tennis courts for Mountlake Terrace Hawks sports on Tuesday as a MTHS scoring record was set, a dramatic playoff win was achieved and an undefeated regular season was completed.

For boys soccer, Terrace senior Bobby Stoyanov scored five times as the Hawks rolled 6-0 over the Oak Harbor Wildcats at Edmonds Stadium in the 2018 regular season finale for both teams.

Stoyanov’s five goals in the contest lifted his season total to 41, shattering the Mountlake Terrace school record for goals in a year. The previous mark for a male athlete at Terrace was set by Dana Garner in 1996 with 31 goals; Janelle King-Munnis scored 36 for the Hawks’ girls soccer team in 1989.

Stoyanov averaged more than two-and-a-half goals per game this season to lead the Hawks to an overall mark of 8-7-1 and the no. 6 seed in the District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament that begins on Thursday, May 3.

The Hawks finished fourth at last year’s 2A state soccer tournament despite injuries and team suspensions that left the squad without a number of key players during the postseason. This year’s team had been hoping for another chance at a playoff run, this time with the full squad that had played together throughout the year

“Last year we definitely has a sour ending; we could have gone to the final (state championship) game,” said Terrace senior Max Jackson. “This year, we’ve been talking about it since last season. We want to get back to the final four and get in that final game.”

“We’re going to go work hard – train hard on (Wednesday) – and show up Thursday ready to play,” Jackson added.

Terrace will open the postseason with a 2A district tourney loser-out game against the Sedro Woolley Cubs on Thursday, 5:30 p.m., at Edmonds Stadium.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2333&sport_id=9.

While the Hawk boys soccer team looks forward to their playoff opener on Thursday, the baseball squad got their postseason underway with a dramatic win on Tuesday. Terrace defeated the Bellingham Red Raiders 2-1 at Mountlake Terrace High School on a walk-off RBI single by junior Jesse James Martineau.

With the victory, the no. 6 seed Hawks move into the double-elimination portion of the District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament and will next face the no. 3 seed Lynden Lions on Saturday, May 5, in a district tourney quarterfinal game. First pitch is scheduled for noon at Volunteer Park in Anacortes.

The winner of Saturday’s contest will automatically qualify for the regional round of the WIAA state tournament in addition to being a semifinalist in the district tourney.

Tuesday’s victory for the Hawks was no easy task as the Red Raiders, winners of just three games during the regular season, were no pushover in the district tournament loser-out tilt. Bellingham scored in the top of the first inning off a Nick Knutson RBI single and held a slim 1-0 lead until Terrace’s Jonathan Kumai reached home on a double steal in the bottom of the fifth.

Then in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Hawks’ Dan Bingaman reached base after being hit by a pitch, moved to second base on a Tanner Boe walk, then scored on Martineau’s ringing single up the middle to give Terrace their 2-1 triumph.

Dillon Gordon pitched the sixth and seventh innings for the Hawks, gave up no hits, struck out two and earned the mound victory. Kendall Yackley had started the game on the hill for Terrace, gave up just one hit – the first-inning Knutson single – and struck out eight Red Raiders.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2332&sport_id=6.

The Hawks’ girls tennis team closed out their 2018 regular season on Tuesday with freshman Annie Hoang winning her 15th no. 1 singles match against no defeats. Hoang got past Shorecrest’s Kate Ivens 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to complete her perfect record this year.

Hoang’s victory was the only one for the Hawks on Tuesday as the team fell to the Scots 6-1.

Terrace will next send a contingent of competitors to the two-day Sub-District 1/2 2A Girls Tennis Tournament at Granite Falls High School; the tourney begins on Tuesday, May 8, at 10 a.m.

Prep Soccer: Oak Harbor at Mountlake Terrace, May 1

Oak Harbor 0 0 — 0

Terrace 2 4 — 6

Goal scorers:

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace), assisted by Griffin Ovenell, in the 16th minute

Christian Todorakev (Mountlake Terrace), assisted by Kosta Charouhas, in the 30th minute

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace), assisted by Max Jackson, in the 57th minute

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace) on a free kick in the 61st minute

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace), assisted by Max Jackson, in the 75th minute

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace) on a free kick in the 77th minute

Saves:

Jeremy Reitz (Mountlake Terrace) — 0

Maxwell Brighton (Oak Harbor) — 12

Corner kicks:

Mountlake Terrace — 6

Oak Harbor — 0

Yellow cards:

Eric Closson (Oak Harbor) in the 45th minute

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-7-1 overall; Oak Harbor 0-12-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-15-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: Sedro Woolley, Thursday, May 3, 5:30 p.m., at Edmonds Stadium (District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament loser-out match)

Prep Baseball: Bellingham at Mountlake Terrace, May 1 (District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament loser-out game

Bellingham 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 1 0

Terrace 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 — 2 4 2

Winning pitcher: Dillon Gordon (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Ethan Paxton (Bellingham)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 14-7 overall; Bellingham 3-16 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynden, Saturday, May 5, noon at Volunteer Park in Anacortes (District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament quarterfinal game)

Prep Girls Tennis: Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, May 1

Shorecrest 6 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Singles: Annie Hoang (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Kate Ivens (Shorecrest) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3; Anna Burke (Shorecrest) defeated Lydia Liu (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-1; Emma Leek (Shorecrest) defeated Rosie Lee (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-2; Alyssa Oshiro (Shorecrest) defeated Varahati Jingjit (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles: Bella Saunders / Sophie Ivens (Shorecrest) defeated Kim Nguyen / Jennifer Tran (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Coco Hart / Sydney Leek (Shorecrest) defeated Emma Agricola / Erin Martino (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-4; Cindy Luo / Hanna Cote (Shorecrest) defeated Vivian Tran / Kayla Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 2-6, 10-2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference; 3-12 overall; Shorecrest 9-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 12-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Sub-District 1/2 2A Girls Tennis Tournament, May 8, 10 a.m. at Granite Falls High School

