Prep sports roundup: Track jamboree gallery, plus girls tennis results

1 of 13

With weather worthy of a spring sport opening day, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks track team hosted Bishop Blanchet, Holy Names and O’Dea in a jamboree held Thursday at Mountlake Terrace High School. The event gave athletes their first opportunity to compete in a number of running and field events this year.

The Hawks will begin Wesco League action on Thursday, March 29, when they face the Meadowdale Mavericks and Arlington Eagles at Edmonds Stadium. Events are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

In other Terrace sports on Thursday, the Hawk girls tennis team were tripped up by the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks 5-2 at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Freshman Annie Hoang, taking on the role of no.1-singles’ player for the Hawks, prevailed in her high school match by sweeping the Tomahawks’ Hayley Dixon 6-0, 6-0. Terrace picked up their only other victory of the day when Rosie Lee and Kayla Primavera defeated Kristina Bret and Taylor Martin 6-2, 6-2 in the no. 3-doubles match.

Prep Girls Tennis: Marysville-Pilchuck at Mountlake Terrace, March 15

Marysville-Pilchuck 5 – Mountlake Terrace 2

Singles: Annie Hoang (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Hayley Dixon (Marysville-Pilchuck) 6-0, 6-0; Mariah Prater (Marysville-Pilchuck) defeated Lydia Liu (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Paige Bramer (Marysville-Pilchuck) defeated Emma Agricola (Mountlake Terrace); Cheyenne Coe (Marysville-Pilchuck) defeated Jennifer Tran (Mountlake Terrace) 7-5, 6-1

Doubles: Dana Bichel / Taylor Bichel (Marysville-Pilchuck) defeated Kim Nguyen / Varahati Jingjit (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-1; Athena Randeau / Katie Stuart (Marysville-Pilchuck) defeated Alexis Daly / Erin Marino (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-2; Rosie Lee / Kayla Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Kristina Bret / Taylor Martin (Marysville-Pilchuck) 6-2, 6-2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-1 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 0-0 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 1-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Sammamish, Friday, March 16, 4 p.m. at Odle Middle School in Bellevue

–By Doug Petrowski