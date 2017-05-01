Prep sports roundup: Terrace boys soccer upset by Oak Harbor

In what may turn out to be a costly loss, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks were upset at Oak Harbor High School 3-2 by the Oak Harbor Wildcats on Monday in the final match of the 2017 boys soccer regular season for both squads.

The three goals by Oak Harbor on Monday were the most scored against Terrace in any match this season.

With the setback, the Hawks fell to 8-4-0 in the 2A/3A Wesco League and 11-5-0 overall for the year. While the team had long ago sown up a berth in the 2017 District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament, they will have to wait and see if they earned a top four seed in the tourney and a bye through the loser-out opening round to be played on Thursday, May 4.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports results on Monday, the Hawk girls’ tennis team dropped their final home match of the 2017 season 7-0 to the Meadowdale Mavericks. Terrace will close out their year on Tuesday, May 2, at Kellogg Middle School in Shoreline in a match against the Shorecrest Scots

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Oak Harbor, May 1

Oak Harbor 3 – Mountlake Terrace 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 8-4-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 11-5-0 overall; Oak Harbor 3-7-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-8-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: 2017 District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament match; date, site and opponent to-be-determined

Prep Girls Tennis: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace, May 1

Meadowdale 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles: Jodhi James (Meadowdale) defeated Lauren Lee (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-1; Nomin Yi (Meadowdale) defeated Natalie Rajcich (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-1; Emily Davis (Meadowdale) defeated Jennifer Tran (Mountlake Terrace) 7-6 (7-4) 6-1; Michelle Pham (Meadowdale) defeated Angelica Andrade (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Mari McLaughlin / Bear Luna (Meadowdale) defeated Jessie Sullivan / Kim Nguyen (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-1; Lena Ostenberg / Nika Perez (Meadowdale) defeated Rosie Lee / Teresa Vu (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-1; Sade Brooks / Megan O’Brien (Meadowdale) defeated Varahati Jinght / Nhung Lam (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-9 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-14 overall; Meadowdale 5-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 7-7 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorecrest, Tuesday, May 2, 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School in Shoreline

Meadowdale next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Tuesday, May 2, 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

–By Doug Petrowski