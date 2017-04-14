Prep sports roundup: Strong finishes for Hawks track and field members

A number of Mountlake Terrace Hawks came away with good finishes Thursday against some of the strongest track and field teams they will see this season.

The Hawks competed against 4A powerhouses Lake Stevens and Glacier Peak in a three-team meet held at Lake Stevens High School.

The Hawk track teams host one of their biggest meets of the year, the Terrace Invite, on Saturday, April 15, at Edmonds Stadium. Events get underway at 9:30 a.m.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports results from Thursday, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors girls tennis team flexed their muscles against the young Hawks, blanking Terrace 7-0 in a 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference contest held at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace vs. Lake Stevens, Glacier Peak, April 13

Top Mountlake Terrace individual results (boys)

Thaddeus Merten, 2nd place in the shot put (44-08.00)

Patrick Milam, 2nd place in the pole vault (11-00.00)

Thaddeus Merten, 3rd place in the discus (112-05)

Austin Bach, 3rd place in the javelin (143-09)

Nick Leidig, 4th place in the 1600 meters (4:44.72)

4×400 relay team of Mitchell Givens, Josh Beam, Jaden Lofrese & Ethan Overleese, 4th place (4:05.79)

Jaden Lofrese, 5th place in the 800 meters (2:06.37)

Noah Merten, 5th place in the shot put (35-11.00)

Top Mountlake Terrace individual results (girls)

4×200 relay team of Aynika Nuckles, Reed Lyon, Lila Guerrero & Samra Gebrehiwot, 2nd place, (2:09.01)

4×400 relay team of Angel Garcie, Alexia Dellinger, Sandra Hart & Vesta Baumgartner, 3rd place (4:39.41)

Samra Gebrehiwot, 3rd place in the 400 meters (1:09.32)

Samra Gebrehiwot, 3rd place in the long jump (13-11.50)

Samra Gebrehiwot, 4th place in the triple jump (29-07.00)

Sophia Nelson, 4th place in the 1600 meters (5:48.70)

Madison Sadler, 4th place in the shot put (30-00.50)

Madison Sadler, 4th place in the discus (89-08)

Zoe Goodmansen, 4th place (tie) in the high jump (4-04.00)

Madison Sadler, 5th place in the javelin (84-09)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: The Mountlake Terrace Invite, Saturday, April 15, 9:30 a.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway, April 13

Edmonds-Woodway 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles: Nicole Ung (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Lauren Lee (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-2; Olivia Olson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Lisa Fernandez (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-3; Christabel Jamison (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Natalie Ragcich (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Marla Thal (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Emma Agricola (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-2)

Doubles: Hailey Rehnfeldt / Alexi Huffman (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jennifer Tran / Angelica Andrade (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Mady Reunanen / Mari Cekrezi (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Rosie Lee / Kim Nguyen (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Rosemary Chang / Alice Sohn (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jessie Sullivan / Dorian Pulido (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-8 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference; 5-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorewood, Friday, April 14, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski