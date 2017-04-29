Prep sports roundup: Seniors honored before boys soccer, baseball games

1 of 3

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys soccer and baseball teams honored their seniors Friday as part of their final home matches of the 2017 regular season. And while both squads shared plenty of smiles during the festivities, only one of the two teams was smiling at the end of the evening.

The Hawks’ boys soccer team jumped out to an early two goal lead and then cruised to a 2-0 shutout victory over the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors Friday at Edmonds Stadium.

The Hawks’ baseball team didn’t fare as well, falling to the Arlington Eagles 6-0 at Mountlake Terrace High School.

On the soccer pitch, Terrace scored twice in the first 25 minutes to take control of the match. After the Hawks’ Bobby Stoyanov was fouled in the 18-yard box by the Warriors’ Sebastian Olson, Sam Polevoy calmly put a penalty shot into the lower left-hand corner of the goal to give Terrace a 1-0 lead at the 11-minute mark.

Then in the 25th minute, Stoyanov scored on a scorching shot from 18-yards out into the side netting to give Terrace the 2-0 lead.

Both teams had more opportunities to score throughout the match. Terrace and E-W each banged a shot off their opponents’ crossbar during the first 10 minutes of the contest; the Warriors’ Kyle Aure also bounced a 12-yard shot off the crossbar in the second half.

With the victory, the Hawks’ raised their Wesco League record to 8-3-0 and remained tied for second place in the league standings; the Warriors fell to 7-3-1 and fourth place in the league table.

On the baseball diamond, the Hawks could only manage four hits and no runs against Arlington’s Tristan Sheward, resulting in a loss in their final game of the regular season. Terrace ends the campaign at 10-10 overall, 9-8 in Wesco League games.

The Hawks will have to wait to learn their fate for postseason play; the team is expected to qualify for the loser-out round of the District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament on Tuesday, May 2, but the site of the game and their opponent was yet-to-be-determined as of April 28.

To view the 2017 District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=1960&sport=6.

Prep Boys Soccer: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, April 28

Edmonds-Woodway 0

Mountlake Terrace 2

Goal scorers :

Sam Polevoy (Mountlake Terrace) on a penalty kick in the 11th minute

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace), assisted by Gavin Scott, in the 25th minute

Yellow cards :

Nate Cockbain (Mountlake Terrace) in the 60th minute

Njaka Jammeh (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 63th minute

Kyle Aure (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 65th minute

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-3-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-6-2 overall; Mountlake Terrace 8-3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-4 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Shorewood, Monday, May 1, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Oak Harbor, Monday, May 1, 7:30 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School

Prep Baseball: Arlington at Mountlake Terrace, April 28

Arlington 2 2 1 0 1 0 0 — 6 6 3

Terrace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 1

Winning pitcher: Tristan Sheward (Arlington)

Losing pitcher: Tanner Boe (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 9-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 10-10 overall; Arlington 13-3 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 15-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament loser-out game, Tuesday, May 2, opponent and site to-be-determined

Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, April 28

Shorewood 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-13 overall; Shorewood 4-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-7 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale, Monday, May 1, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski