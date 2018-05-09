Prep sports roundup: Scott grand slam kicks off Terrace offense in 10-5 softball victory

It was a day and night of highs and lows for the Edmonds School District prep sports teams on Tuesday as baseball and boys soccer continued their district tournaments and softball ended their regular season. Here’s a wrap-up of all the games from Tuesday:

Softball

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors were crowned the 3A Wesco League South Conference regular season champions as the Warriors came from behind to set down the Lynnwood Royals 11-8 Tuesday at Lynnwood High School. E-W earned the conference title with the win and Meadowdale’s loss to Mountlake Terrace.

The Hawks scored nine runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back to defeat the Mavs 10-5 at Meadowdale High School. Kierra Scott slugged a grand slam home run to lead the Terrace offensive attack.

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, May 8

Terrace 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 10 6 0

Meadowdale 0 0 2 0 1 0 2 — 5 13 2

Winning pitcher: Jazz Zenk (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Katherine Houghton (Meadowdale)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 10-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 11-9 overall; Meadowdale 12-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 13-7 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus opponent to be determined, Saturday, May 12, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School (District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament loser-out game)

Meadowdale next game: versus opponent to be determined, Tuesday, May 15, 3 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett (District 1 3A Softball Tournament first round game)

Prep Softball: Edmonds-Woodway at Lynnwood, May 8

E-W 0 2 0 0 1 7 1 — 11 12 1

Lynnwood 1 0 6 0 1 0 0 — 8 6 2

Winning pitcher: Kyra Collingridge (Edmonds-Woodway)

Losing pitcher: Mayda Reiflin (Lynnwood)



Records: Edmonds-Woodway 13-4 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 13-7 overall; Lynnwood 6-11 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-14 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus opponent to be determined, Tuesday, May 15, 3 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett (District 1 3A Softball Tournament first round game)

Lynnwood next game: versus opponent to be determined, Friday, May 11, time to-be-determined at Lynnwood High School (District 1 3A Softball Tournament play-in / loser-out game)

Baseball

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to grab a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Sedro-Woolley Cubs in a District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament loser-out game in Anacortes. Dillon Gordon earned the mound victory by pitching facing the minimum of six S-W batters in the sixth and seventh innings.

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors clinched a spot in the 3A state tournament later this month with a 3-0 shutout of the Arlington Eagles at Everett Memorial Stadium. The Warriors will return to Everett on Saturday, May 12, to play Marysville-Pilchuck for the District 1 championship.

Josh Latimer threw a complete game one-hitter to give the Lynnwood Royals a 1-0 win over the Snohomish Panthers in a District 1 3A Baseball Tournament loser-out game played in Snohomish.

Meadowdale was sunk 9-1 by the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks at Everett Memorial Stadium in a District 1 3A Baseball Tournament semi-final game. The Mavericks will next face the Lynnwood Royals on Wednesday, May 9, in a tourney loser-out contest.

Prep Baseball: Sedro-Woolley vs. Mountlake Terrace, May 8 (District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament loser-out game)

Sedro-Woolley 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 4 1

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 1 0 0 2 x — 3 3 0

Winning pitcher: Dillon Gordon (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Cody Buchanan (Sedro-Woolley)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 15-8 overall; Sedro-Woolley 9-14 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus either Sehome or Anacortes, Saturday, May 12, 11 a.m. at Daniels Field in Anacortes (District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament loser-out game)

Prep Baseball: Edmonds-Woodway vs. Arlington, May 8 (District 1 3A Baseball Tournament semi-final game)

E-W 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 — 3

Arlington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Winning pitcher: Ian Michael (Edmonds-Woodway)

Losing pitcher: Cameron Smith (Arlington)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 14-8 overall; Arlington 20-2 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Marysville-Pilchuck, Saturday, May 12, 4 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium (District 1 3A Baseball Tournament championship game)

Prep Baseball: Lynnwood at Snohomish, May 8 (District 1 3A Baseball Tournament loser-out game)

Lynnwood 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 7 2

Snohomish 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 1

Winning pitcher: Josh Latimer (Lynnwood)

Losing pitcher: Landon Strickland (Snohomish)

Records: Lynnwood 9-14 overall; Snohomish 14-8 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Meadowdale, Wednesday, May 9, 4 p.m. at location to be determined (District 1 3A Baseball Tournament loser-out game)

Prep Baseball: Marysville-Pilchuck vs. Meadowdale, May 8 (District 1 3A Baseball Tournament semi-final game)

Marysville-Pilchuck 1 0 0 5 0 3 0 — 9 14 0

Meadowdale 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 7 0

Winning pitcher: Trevor Anderson (Marysville-Pilchuck)

Losing pitcher: Mason Vaughn (Meadowdale)

Records: Meadowdale 16-6 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 18-4 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Lynnwood, Wednesday, May 9, 4 p.m. at location to be determined (District 1 3A Baseball Tournament loser-out game)

Boys Soccer

The season came to an end for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks after a 2-1 defeat against the Burlington-Edison Tigers at Edmonds Stadium. Bobby Stoyanov scored the lone goal for the Hawks, giving the senior a record-setting 46 goals for the season.

The Meadowdale Mavericks defeated the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors 2-1 in a District 1 3A Boys Soccer Tournament match played at Edmonds Stadium. The Mavs live to play another day – Thursday, May 10, against the Lynnwood Royals – while the 2018 season comes to an end with the loss for E-W.

The Lynnwood Royals will take on the Meadowdale Mavericks in a District 1 3A Boys Soccer Tournament loser-out match on Thursday, May 10, after a 2-1 setback to the Shorecrest Scots on Tuesday.

Prep Boys Soccer: Burlington-Edison at Mountlake Terrace, May 8 (District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament loser-out match)

Burlington-Edison 1 1 — 2

Mountlake Terrace 0 1 — 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 9-9-1 overall; Burlington-Edison 10-8-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: 2018 season completed

Prep Boys Soccer: Meadowdale at Edmonds-Woodway, May 8 (District 1 3A Boys Soccer Tournament loser-out match)

Meadowdale 2 – Edmonds-Woodway 1

Records: Meadowdale 10-7-2 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 11-7-0 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Lynnwood, Thursday, May 10, 5 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium (District 1 3A Boys Soccer Tournament loser-out match)

Edmonds-Woodway next match: 2018 season completed

Prep Boys Soccer: Lynnwood vs. Shorecrest, May 8 (District 1 3A Boys Soccer Tournament semi-final match)

Lynnwood 0 1 — 1

Shorecrest 2 0 — 2

Goal scorers:

Alex Zahajko (Shorecrest), assisted by Ricardo Ruiz, in the 4th minute

Alex Zahajko (Shorecrest), assisted by Noah Trostle, in the 26th minute

Dante Mangayi (Lynnwood), assisted by Rofaiel Dawood, in the 58th minute

Records: Lynnwood 7-10-1 overall; Shorecrest 12-6-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Meadowdale, Thursday, May 10, 5 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium (District 1 3A Boys Soccer Tournament loser-out match)

–By Doug Petrowski