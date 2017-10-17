Prep sports roundup: Lady Hawks win in soccer, volleyball matches

It was a good night for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks on Tuesday as both the girls soccer and volleyball teams picked up victories in Wesco League action.

The Lady Hawks earned their first 2017 Wesco League win on the soccer pitch on Tuesday with a 4-0 thumping of the Arlington Eagles in a match played at Arlington High School.

The Hawk volleyball squad got past the winless Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks 3-1 at Marysville-Pilchuck High School.

In other Hawks’ sports on Tuesday, the Terrace girls swim team came up short in their Wesco League contest, falling to the Glacier Peak Grizzlies 105-65 at the Lynnwood Pool.

Prep Girls Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Arlington, Oct. 17

Mountlake Terrace 4 – Arlington 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-7-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-9-2 overall; Arlington 0-9-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-11-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Thursday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Swim: Glacier Peak at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 17

Glacier Peak 105 – Mountlake Terrace 65

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-6-1 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League, 2-7-1 overall; Glacier Peak 4-4-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League, 8-4-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Lynnwood, Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway in Edmonds District Meet, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Prep Volleyball: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Pilchuck, Oct. 17

Mountlake Terrace 3 – Marysville-Pilchuck 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-9 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 0-9 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-11 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorecrest, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski