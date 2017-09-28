Prep sports roundup: Lady Hawks tie Meadowdale in soccer, boys tennis defeats Lynnwood

1 of 10

The Meadowdale Mavericks and the Mountlake Terrace Hawks battled to a 1-1 draw Thursday in a 2A/3A Wesco League matchup played at Lynnwood High School.

The Mavs evened up their league record at 2-2-2 with the tie; it was the first point for the Hawks in league play after five straight losses against league opponents.

Adriana Valadez gave Meadowdale the lead with her first half goal; Terrace was able to salvage the draw with a second half goal by Julia Hart off a corner kick.

In other Terrace sports results on Thursday, the Hawk volleyball team was shutout 3-0 (25-11, 26-24, 25-15) by the Shorewood Thunderbirds in a Wesco League match played at Shorewood High School.

The Hawk boys tennis team leveled their Wesco League South Conference record at 3-3 with a 6-1 victory at Lynnwood High School over the Lynnwood Royals.

The Terrace cross country teams were in action in a four-team Wesco League meet held at the Martha Lake Airport Park in Lynnwood; the Hawk boys and girls squads each took second place in their team competitions. For the full meet results, click www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/Results/Meet.aspx?Meet=135399#/483.

For the Hawk girls swim team, a return to Shoreline Pool on Thursday resulted in another loss. Terrace fell to Shorecrest 102-41 after falling to Shorewood at the same venue earlier in the week.

Prep Girls Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, Sept. 28

Terrace 0 1 — 1

Meadowdale 1 0 — 1

Goal scorers:

Adriana Valadez (Meadowdale)

Julia Hart (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-7-1 overall; Meadowdale 2-2-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-2-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorecrest, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale next match: versus Marysville-Pilchuck, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School

Prep Volleyball: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, Sept. 28

Shorewood 3 – Mountlake Terrace 0 (25-11, 26-24, 25-15)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-6 overall; Shorewood 3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Lynnwood, Monday, Oct. 2, 7:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Boys Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, Sept. 28

Mountlake Terrace 6 – Lynnwood 1

Singles: Jake Peters (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Barnaby French (Lynnwood) 6-3,6-1; Alex Ung (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Renzo Gonzalez (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-0; Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Sam Ruiz (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-1; Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Jalen Francisco (Lynnwood) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles: Angelo Tran / Long Nguyen (Lynnwood) defeated Ian Potoshnik / Andy Shaw (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-3; Jack Ledford / Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Matthew Mansfield / Alex Nguyen (Lynnwood) 6-1, 3-6, 10-3; Tanner Moe / Andrew Doty (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Minh Le / Jason Mutuc (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-5 overall; Lynnwood 0-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-11 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Arlington, Friday, Sept. 29, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Prep Cross Country: Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Shorecrest, Mariner; Sept. 28 (5,000 meter course at Martha Lake Airport Park)

Boys team scores:

Shorecrest 29 Terrace 38 Mariner 85 Lynnwood 89

Top MTHS, Lynnwood individual boys’ finishes:

Jaden Lofrese (Mountlake Terrace), 12:56.60 Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 13:23.60 Micah Murphy (Lynnwood), 13:26.80 Ivan Moulton (Mountlake Terrace), 13:38.30 Josh Ernst (Mountlake Terrace), 13:43.50 Kendall Yackley (Mountlake Terrace), 13:57.70 Tymothy Harris (Mountlake Terrace), 14:02.20 Brayam Juarez-Ramirez (Lynnwood), 14:26.00 Jackson Marrott (Mountlake Terrace), 14:29.20 Vegard Perander (Mountlake Terrace), 14:55.30 Kai Hinch (Mountlake Terrace), 15:04.20 Aldiat Burch (Lynnwood), 15:11.40 Jasper Sims (Mountlake Terrace), 15:24.00

Girls team scores:

Shorewood 15 Terrace 58 Mariner 69 Lynnwood 80

Top MTHS, Lynnwood individual girls’ finishes:

Brooke Schroeder (Lynnwood), 16:21.80 Meagan Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 16:45.00 Sandra Hart (Mountlake Terrace), 16:50.20 Marika Jamtaas (Mountlake Terrace), 16:54.90 Joan Park (Mountlake Terrace), 17:02.90 Christina Savenkova (Lynnwood), 17:12.90 Alexandria Gill-More (Mountlake Terrace), 17:34.80 Haely Ferkingstad (Lynnwood), 17:34.80 Halyee Davis (Lynnwood), 18:50.00 Amayah Kirkman (Lynnwood), 19:31.60 Eya Tunkara (Lynnwood), 19:32.40 Esther Himmelfarb (Lynnwood), 19:38.20

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at the 41st Annual Sunfair Invite, Saturday, Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m. at Franklin Park in Yakima

Lynnwood next meet: at NIKE 10th Annual Twilight Invitational, Sept. 30, 2:45 p.m. at Cedarcrest Golf Course in Marysville

Prep Girls Swim: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest, Sept. 28

Shorecrest 102 – Mountlake Terrace 41

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-4-1 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-4-1 overall; Shorecrest 2-2-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 3-2-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Mariner, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

–By Doug Petrowski