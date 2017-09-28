Prep sports roundup: Lady Hawks tie Meadowdale in soccer, boys tennis defeats Lynnwood

The Meadowdale Mavericks and the Mountlake Terrace Hawks battled to a 1-1 draw Thursday in a 2A/3A Wesco League matchup played at Lynnwood High School.
The Mavs evened up their league record at 2-2-2 with the tie; it was the first point for the Hawks in league play after five straight losses against league opponents.
Adriana Valadez gave Meadowdale the lead with her first half goal; Terrace was able to salvage the draw with a second half goal by Julia Hart off a corner kick.
In other Terrace sports results on Thursday, the Hawk volleyball team was shutout 3-0 (25-11, 26-24, 25-15) by the Shorewood Thunderbirds in a Wesco League match played at Shorewood High School.
The Hawk boys tennis team leveled their Wesco League South Conference record at 3-3 with a 6-1 victory at Lynnwood High School over the Lynnwood Royals.
The Terrace cross country teams were in action in a four-team Wesco League meet held at the Martha Lake Airport Park in Lynnwood; the Hawk boys and girls squads each took second place in their team competitions. For the full meet results, click www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/Results/Meet.aspx?Meet=135399#/483.
For the Hawk girls swim team, a return to Shoreline Pool on Thursday resulted in another loss. Terrace fell to Shorecrest 102-41 after falling to Shorewood at the same venue earlier in the week.
Prep Girls Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, Sept. 28
Terrace 0 1 — 1
Meadowdale 1 0 — 1
Goal scorers:
Adriana Valadez (Meadowdale)
Julia Hart (Mountlake Terrace)
Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-7-1 overall; Meadowdale 2-2-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-2-3 overall
Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorecrest, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale next match: versus Marysville-Pilchuck, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School
Prep Volleyball: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, Sept. 28
Shorewood 3 – Mountlake Terrace 0 (25-11, 26-24, 25-15)
Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-6 overall; Shorewood 3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-5 overall
Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Lynnwood, Monday, Oct. 2, 7:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Prep Boys Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, Sept. 28
Mountlake Terrace 6 – Lynnwood 1
Singles: Jake Peters (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Barnaby French (Lynnwood) 6-3,6-1; Alex Ung (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Renzo Gonzalez (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-0; Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Sam Ruiz (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-1; Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Jalen Francisco (Lynnwood) 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: Angelo Tran / Long Nguyen (Lynnwood) defeated Ian Potoshnik / Andy Shaw (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-3; Jack Ledford / Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Matthew Mansfield / Alex Nguyen (Lynnwood) 6-1, 3-6, 10-3; Tanner Moe / Andrew Doty (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Minh Le / Jason Mutuc (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-2
Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-5 overall; Lynnwood 0-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-11 overall
Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Arlington, Friday, Sept. 29, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Lynnwood next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Prep Cross Country: Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Shorecrest, Mariner; Sept. 28 (5,000 meter course at Martha Lake Airport Park)
Boys team scores:
- Shorecrest 29
- Terrace 38
- Mariner 85
- Lynnwood 89
Top MTHS, Lynnwood individual boys’ finishes:
- Jaden Lofrese (Mountlake Terrace), 12:56.60
- Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 13:23.60
- Micah Murphy (Lynnwood), 13:26.80
- Ivan Moulton (Mountlake Terrace), 13:38.30
- Josh Ernst (Mountlake Terrace), 13:43.50
- Kendall Yackley (Mountlake Terrace), 13:57.70
- Tymothy Harris (Mountlake Terrace), 14:02.20
- Brayam Juarez-Ramirez (Lynnwood), 14:26.00
- Jackson Marrott (Mountlake Terrace), 14:29.20
- Vegard Perander (Mountlake Terrace), 14:55.30
- Kai Hinch (Mountlake Terrace), 15:04.20
- Aldiat Burch (Lynnwood), 15:11.40
- Jasper Sims (Mountlake Terrace), 15:24.00
Girls team scores:
- Shorewood 15
- Terrace 58
- Mariner 69
- Lynnwood 80
Top MTHS, Lynnwood individual girls’ finishes:
- Brooke Schroeder (Lynnwood), 16:21.80
- Meagan Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 16:45.00
- Sandra Hart (Mountlake Terrace), 16:50.20
- Marika Jamtaas (Mountlake Terrace), 16:54.90
- Joan Park (Mountlake Terrace), 17:02.90
- Christina Savenkova (Lynnwood), 17:12.90
- Alexandria Gill-More (Mountlake Terrace), 17:34.80
- Haely Ferkingstad (Lynnwood), 17:34.80
- Halyee Davis (Lynnwood), 18:50.00
- Amayah Kirkman (Lynnwood), 19:31.60
- Eya Tunkara (Lynnwood), 19:32.40
- Esther Himmelfarb (Lynnwood), 19:38.20
Mountlake Terrace next meet: at the 41st Annual Sunfair Invite, Saturday, Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m. at Franklin Park in Yakima
Lynnwood next meet: at NIKE 10th Annual Twilight Invitational, Sept. 30, 2:45 p.m. at Cedarcrest Golf Course in Marysville
Prep Girls Swim: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest, Sept. 28
Shorecrest 102 – Mountlake Terrace 41
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-4-1 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-4-1 overall; Shorecrest 2-2-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 3-2-0 overall
Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Mariner, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School
–By Doug Petrowski