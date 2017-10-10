Prep sports roundup: Lady Hawks soccer ties Lynnwood

After one of their worst outings of the season just five days previous, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks battled the red hot Lynnwood Royals to a 2-2 draw in Wesco League girls soccer action Tuesday at Lynnwood High School.

The Hawks bounced back with Tuesday’s effort after suffering a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Marysville-Pilchuck back on Oct. 5.

The Royals had gone 4-1-1 in their previous six matches prior to Tuesday’s tie with Terrace.

In other Terrace sports results on Tuesday, the Hawk volleyball, girls swim and boys tennis teams all fell in Wesco League play. The Hawks went down in straight sets on the volleyball court to Stanwood, the swim team was dunked by Snohomish, and the boys’ tennis squad came up short against Shorecrest.

Prep Girls Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, Oct. 10

Terrace 0 2 — 2

Lynnwood 1 1 — 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-7-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-9-2 overall; Lynnwood 4-2-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-2-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Arlington, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m. at Arlington High School

Lynnwood next match: versus Shorecrest, Thursday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Prep Volleyball: Stanwood at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 10

Stanwood 3 – Mountlake Terrace 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-12)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-8 overall; Stanwood 7-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Oak Harbor, Thursday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School

Prep Girls Swim: Snohomish at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 10

Snohomish 107 – Mountlake Terrace 63

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-5-1 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 2-5-1 overall; Snohomish 7-0-1 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League North Conference, 7-1-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Jackson, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Prep Boys Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest, Oct. 10

Shorecrest 5 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-9 overall; Shorecrest 6-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 10-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at District 1/2 2A Boys Tennis Tournament, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13 and 14, 9 a.m. each day at Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon

–By Doug Petrowski