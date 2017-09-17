Prep sports roundup: Lady Hawks soccer team falls to Stanwood, boys tennis tops M-G

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls soccer team suffered a tough loss on Saturday at Edmonds Stadium, falling to the Stanwood Spartans 5-0. It was the most-lopsided defeated of the Hawks since a 7-1 thrashing by the Shorecrest Scots last October.

Terrace will try to get over the drubbing while on the road this week, facing the Shorewood Thunderbirds on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and the Marysville-Getchell Chargers on Thursday, Sept. 21.

On Sept. 15, the Hawks boys tennis team picked up their first Wesco League win of the season with a 5-2 victory at Marysville-Getchell.

Prep Girls Soccer: Stanwood at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 16

Stanwood 5 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-4-0 overall; Stanwood 2-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-2-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorewood, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Prep Boys Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Getchell, Sept. 15

Mountlake Terrace 5 – Marysville-Getchell 2

Singles: Jake Peters (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Eben Heacock (Marysville-Getchell) 6-2, 6-1; Alec Ung (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Evan Sprague (Marysville-Getchell) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3; Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Colby Wagstaff (Marysville-Getchell) 6-3, 6-1. Jaeden Parson (Marysville-Getchell) defeated Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Ian Potoshnik / Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Walker Braillard / Luke Olasan (Marysville-Getchell) 3-6, 6-0, 6-1; Mack Gray / Gabe Coe (Marysville-Getchell) defeated Tanner Boe / Lucas Lemas (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Jack Ledford / Andy Shaw (Mountlake Terrace) defeated David Samaniego / Ian Crosby (Marysville-Getchell) 6-1, 2-6, 4-6

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-3 overall; Marysville-Getchell 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League 0-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

–By Doug Petrowski