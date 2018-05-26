Prep sports roundup: Hoang takes fourth in Girls State Tennis Singles Championships

Two Mountlake Terrace Hawks ended their 2018 individual sport seasons with podium finishes in WIAA state tournament competition on Saturday.

Terrace’s Annie Hoang finished fourth in the WIAA 2A Girls State Tennis Singles Championships that took place on Friday and Saturday at the Nordstrom Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Washington.

After going 1-1 in matches on Friday, Hoang swept through her two Saturday match-ups to claim the fourth place medal; Hoang defeated Mary-Frances Ballew of Selah 6-2, 6-0 and Luciana Sobrino of Liberty 6-2, 6-2.

Hoang’s only defeat in the 2A state tourney (and all year) was to Anna Rios on Friday; Rios finished second in the 2A state singles’ bracket, losing to state champion Danya Wallis of North Kitsap.

To view the entire WIAA 2A Girls State Tennis Singles Championships bracket, click http://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1778.

The Hawks’ Sandra Hart ran the finals’ heat of the 2A girls 800 meter run on Saturday at the WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships in Tacoma. Hart finished in eighth place – and with a slightly blooded right calf after being spiked during the race by another runner.

To view all the individual results from the 2018 2A/3A/4A state meet, click http://wiaa.com/results/track/2018/2A3A4A/index.htm. To view the final team standings from the event, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/318526/teamscores.

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski