Prep sports roundup: Hawks top Royals in boys soccer, baseball contests

After suffering a 2-1 overtime defeat to the Lynnwood Royals last year, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks had plenty of motivation to turn the tide on the Royals this season.

With a early goal by Diego Aguiniga and an unstoppable shot off a free kick by Bobby Stoyanov, the Hawks got their revenge with a 2-0 victory in the Wesco League rivalry game played at Lynnwood High School on Tuesday.

It didn’t take Terrace long to get the upper hand on the Royals as Aguiniga, just three minutes into the match, jumped on the rebound of a Stoyanov shot and scored.

“They came out at us, put us on our heels immediately and that’s how that first goal came in,” Lynnwood Coach Pablo Mummey noted. “Our keeper made that initial save and it was just unfortunate that another one of their players coming in from the other side knocked that ball in the net. That’s just soccer; you’re going to win some of those and lose some of those.”

The Hawks added a second goal when Stoyanov bended a 20-yard free kick over a wall of Lynnwood defenders and into the upper left corner of the goal; Royals’ goalkeeper William Juarez had no chance of reaching the shot and stood flat-footed watching the ball fly into the netting.

While there were plenty of smiles on the Hawks’ bench following the match, it was Stoyanov that may have had the biggest. Now in his fourth year of playing varsity soccer for Terrace, Stoyanov Hawk teams had been 0-1-2 against the Royals.

Stoyanov also pointed to the vocal crowd in attendance for Tuesday’s match as another incentive for getting a victory over Lynnwood.

“I was excited to get that we got this one because this one meant a lot,” he said. “I knew there would be a lot of fans today – there always is, they’re always heckling. So it’s always nice to beat them, especially here on their own turf. There’s nothing better.”

The Royals had their opportunities to get on the scoreboard throughout the match. Rofaiel Dawood put a header over the crossbar off a corner kick in the fourteenth minute, Luka Radic powered a shot too high from 12 yards out in the 26th minute, Christian Mata also headed a ball over the crossbar in the 62nd minute, and Kevin Diaz forced Terrace goalkeeper Jeremy Reitz into making his only save of the night off a free kick in the 74th minute.

Without a goal nor the win on Tuesday, the Royals dropped to 4-5-1 in the 2A/3A Wesco League standings and are fighting to hold onto one of the last spots available in the District 1 3A Boys Soccer Tournament play-in games that take place on May 3. Lynnwood has two more games in the regular season, a home date against Marysville-Getchell on Friday, April 27, and a May 1 match at Stanwood against the Spartans.

The Hawks will face Edmonds-Woodway on Friday, April 27, at Edmonds Stadium then close out their regular season on May 1 hosting Oak Harbor, again at Edmonds Stadium. Terrace will begin play in the District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament on May 3.

In other sports action on Tuesday, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks baseball team scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat the Lynnwood Royals 2-1 at Mountlake Terrace High School; the two teams meet again on Wednesday, April 25, at Lynnwood High School – first pitch is slated for 7 p.m.

At Lynnwood Golf Course, the Meadowdale Mavericks edged out the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors by one stroke to win the Edmonds School District boys golf tournament. Lynnwood finished third while Mountlake Terrace placed fourth as the Hawks only had four golfers competing at the event.

The Hawks softball team got roughed up by the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks 13-0 in a game shortened to six innings at Mountlake Terrace High School. Terrace has five games remaining in the remaining season – all against Wesco League South Conference rivals – beginning with a big match-up against Edmonds-Woodway on Friday, April 27.

Prep Boys Soccer: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace, April 24 (at Lynnwood High School)

Lynnwood 0 0 — 0

Terrace 2 0 — 2

Goal scorers:

Diego Aguiniga (Mountlake Terrace) in the 3rd minute

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace) in the 23rd minute

Saves:

William Juarez (Lynnwood) — 3

Jeremy Reitz (Mountlake Terrace) — 1

Corner kicks:

Lynnwood — 4

Mountlake Terrace — 2

Yellow cards:

Rofaiel Dawood (Lynnwood) in the 66th minute

Aaron Cox (Mountlake Terrace) in the 73rd minute

Records: Lynnwood 4-5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-8-1 overall; Mountlake Terrace 4-5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-7-1 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Marysville-Getchell, Friday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Friday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Baseball: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace, April 24

Lynnwood 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 2

Terrace 0 0 0 0 0 2 x — 2 4 1

Winning pitcher: Dylon Gordon (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Caleb Herr (Lynnwood)

Records: Lynnwood 5-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-11 overall; Mountlake Terrace 10-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 12-6 overall

Next game: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, Wednesday, April 25, 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Boys Golf: Edmonds School District Tournament, April 25 (18 holes, par 34 at Lynnwood Golf Course)

Team scores:

Meadowdale 376

Edmonds-Woodway 377

Lynnwood 536

Mountlake Terrace DNQ (did not qualify)

Individual scores:

Meadowdale — Evan Olson 69, Matt Cooper 72, Mason Harvey 76, Nate King 79, Carlos Abad 80

Edmonds-Woodway — Silas Puetz 65 (low-score medalist), Joshua Nelson 69, Soren Smith 79, Cooper Harvey 80, Gabe Cano 84

Lynnwood — Colin Niemela 90, Alvin Tram 100, Aldi Birch 110, Micah Murphy 111, Skyler Jackson 125

Mountlake Terrace — Morgan Subert 79, Eric Gallagher 89, Emmett Johnson 89, Abe Hansen 92

Prep Softball: Marysville-Pilchuck at Mountlake Terrace, April 25

Marysville-Pilchuck 4 0 0 0 9 x x — 13 13 0

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 0 0 0 x x — 0 6 6

Winning pitcher: McKenzie Justice (Marysville-Pilchuck)

Losing pitcher: Jazz Zenk (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 8-7 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 10-2 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 12-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Friday, April 27, 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

–By Doug Petrowski