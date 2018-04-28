Prep sports roundup: Hawks top E-W in boys soccer, lose in softball

1 of 5

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors survived a fast start by the Mountlake Terrace Hawks and came from behind to earn a 6-5 victory in a Wesco League South Conference softball rivalry game played Friday at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Terrace jumped out to a 4-1 lead midway through the second inning but the Warriors responded with five unanswered runs to grab an advantage they would not yield.

Led by junior Kaitlyn Rust, E-W pounded out 13 hits in the contest. Rust went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, a triple and three RBI. Mariah Woolery contributed by going 3-for-4 with a double. Mya Fegler also hit a double in a 2-for-3 performance.

With the win, E-W holds onto their slim in the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference; the Warriors have a league mark of 10-3, one game ahead of the 9-4 Meadowdale Mavericks and three games on top of Terrace’s league record of 7-6.

In other sports action on Friday, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks outscored the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors 4-3 in a Wesco League boys soccer match staged at Edmonds Stadium.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks baseball squad found out just how good the Wesco League’s top 3A squad is as the Arlington Eagles thumped the Hawks 9-3 in Arlington. Tanner Boe hit a three-run fifth-inning double to account for all of the Hawks’ scoring, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Eagles lifted their league record to 16-0 and 17-1 overall with the win.

Terrace finished the 2018 regular season with a 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference record of 11-6 and 13-7 overall, their best marks since 2012. The Hawks will next be in action on Tuesday, May 1, when they host a District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament loser-out game at 4 p.m. With a win, Terrace would move into the double-elimination portion of the district tourney beginning on Saturday, May 5.

At Shorewood High School, Mountlake Terrace’s Annie Hoang and Emma Agricola picked up singles’ competition victories but the Hawks fell as a team 5-2 to the Shorewood Thunderbirds in Wesco League girls tennis competition. The Hawks will close out their regular season with matches on Monday, April 30, against Meadowdale and Shorecrest on Tuesday, May 1.

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway, April 27

Mountlake Terrace 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 — 5 6 2

Edmonds-Woodway 1 1 0 2 2 0 x — 6 13 3

Winning pitcher: Kyra Collingridge (Edmonds-Woodway)

Losing pitcher: Jazz Zenk (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 8-8 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 10-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 10-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorecrest, Wednesday, May 2, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Shorewood, Wednesday, May 2, 4 p.m. at Meridian Park in Shoreline

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway, April 27

Mountlake Terrace 4 – Edmonds-Woodway 3

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-7-1 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 8-3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 11-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Oak Harbor, Tuesday, May 1, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Shorewood, Tuesday, May 1, 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Arlington, April 27

Terrace 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 — 3 7 1

Arlington 1 7 0 0 1 0 x — 9 12 1

Winning pitcher: Owen Bishop (Arlington)

Losing pitcher: Jesse Martineau (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 11-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 13-7 overall; Arlington 16-0 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 17-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus opponent to-be-determined, Tuesday, May 1, 4 p.m., at Mountlake Terrace High School (loser-out game in District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament)

Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, April 27

Shorewood 5 – Mountlake Terrace 2

Singles: Annie Hoang (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Brynn Morrison (Shorewood) 6-0, 6-1; Shay Ryder (Shorewood) defeated Lydia Liu (Mountlake Terrace) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Emma Agricola (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Samantha Rand (Shorewood) 6-4, 6-4; Tess Galley (Shorewood) defeated Erin Martino (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles: Maddie Bong / Bretta Peterson (Shorewood) defeated Jennifer Tran / Vorahati Jingjit (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-0; Katie Taylor / Emily McDowell (Shorewood) defeated Rosie Lee / Kayla Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Michelle Yang / Samantha Combs (Shorewood) defeated Vivian Tran / Lexi Daley (Mountlake Terrace) 7-6 (4), 6-0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-10 overall; Shorewood 5-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 7-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale, Monday, April 30, 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

–By Doug Petrowski