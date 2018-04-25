Prep sports roundup: Hawks sweep Royals in two-game baseball series

1 of 4

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks baseball team took advantage of two walks and two Lynnwood Royals errors in the first inning, jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never looked back on their way to a 6-2 win over the Royals Wednesday at Lynnwood High School.

Jonathan Kumai had three RBI to lead the Hawks to the victory. Kumai’s big blow was a two-out, two-run double in the sixth inning, scoring teammates Matthew Johnson and Max Coleman who had each singled in front of the junior.

Kendall Yackley struck out five Royals in five innings of work to earn the mound victory for Terrace.

Blake Tablazon went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI to lead the Lynnwood bats, but the freshman was one of the Royals’ base runners stranded on base in the team’s ill-fated fifth inning. After loading the bases with just one out, Lynnwood was able to score two runs in the frame but base-running miscues squelched the opportunity to put more runs up on the scoreboard.

With the win, Terrace swept the two-game series with the Royals and kept pace with the Wesco League South Conference leader Meadowdale Mavericks; both the Hawks and the Mavericks have 11 league wins as the regular season schedule finishes up on Tuesday, May 1.

In other sports action on Wednesday, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls tennis team swept the singles competition and grabbed a 5-2 team victory over the Lynnwood Royal in a Wesco League match-up staged at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, April 25

Terrace 3 0 0 1 0 2 x — 6 9 1

Lynnwood 0 0 0 0 2 0 x — 2 6 3

Winning pitcher: Kendall Yackley (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Nick Holmes (Lynnwood)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 10-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 12-6 overall; Lynnwood 5-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-11 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Arlington, Friday, April 27, 4 p.m. at Arlington High School

Lynnwood next game: versus Oak Harbor, Friday, April 27, 4 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace, April 25

Mountlake Terrace 5 – Lynnwood 2

Singles: Annie Hoang (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Nicole Porter (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-0; Lydia Liu (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Lindsey Helm (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-3; Emma Agricola (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Carmen Turner (Lynnwood) 6-4, 6-0; Erin Marino (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Cristina Gonzalez (Lynnwood) 1-6, 7-5 (Gonzalez retired)

Doubles: Olivia Nguyen / Sea Cho (Lynnwood) defeated Jennifer Tran / Kim Nguyen (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1; Linh Nguyen / Sara Nguyenoeng (Lynnwood) defeated Vorahati Jingjit / Rosie Lee (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-2; Vivian Tran / Lexi Daly (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Sara Vo / Susah Cho (Lynnwood) 6-4, 2-6, 10-5

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-8 overall; Lynnwood 0-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-12 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorewood, Friday, Apr. 27, 3:30 p.m. at Shorewood High School

Lynnwood next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Friday, April 27, 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

–By Doug Petrowski