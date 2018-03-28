Prep sports roundup: Hawks softball falls to Meadowdale, 14-4

1 of 6

After taking a foul ball squarely in the face mask, Meadowdale catcher Carrie Petersen said that she heard ringing in her ears from the blow. But by the end of the game the only ringing being heard was that of base hits by Petersen and her Maverick teammates.

The Mavs pounded out 14 hits – four by Petersen – which the team converted into a runaway 14-4 road victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks in a 3A Wesco League South Conference matchup played Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Peterson led the Meadowdale hitting parade by going 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI and scoring four runs in the contest despite sitting out part of the game after getting the knock in the center of forehead portion of the catcher’s mask.

“A couple of years ago I had one of those just like that and I got a pretty bad concussion and whiplash from it. So it really scares me when it happens,” Petersen said. “And anytime you get hit in the head, it kind of rattles your brain a little bit and gives you some ringing in your ears.”

After getting hit by the second inning foul tip, the Petersen sat upright for a few minutes at home plate while Mavericks’ Coach Dennis Hopkins talked to her. The senior came out of the game and was evaluated by MTHS trainer Saboora Deen, who gave the okay for Petersen to return to action in the fourth inning.

“Obviously I wanted to be in there with my team but I did what I had to do,” Petersen said of sitting out for two innings.

It was during Petersen’s absence that the Hawks took advantage and scored their four runs. Terrace pushed across an unearned run in the bottom of the the second inning and followed with three more scores in the third, the first off a solo home run by sophomore Jenna Maxfield.

But the Terrace 4-3 lead wouldn’t hold up as the Mavs exploded for 11 runs in the final three innings of the contest. Meadowdale initiated their scoring blitz with a Kelci Studioso home run and a Katherine Houghton RBI single in the fifth inning, then added four runs in the sixth, and five more in the seventh – an inning that was capped off with a two-run homer by Olivia Dimmock.

Dimmock went 2-for-5 in the game and had five RBI’s for the Mavs.

While the Mavericks were able to pounce on Terrace pitching throughout the game, Hawks’ Coach Shannon Rasmussen was quick to point out that the team also committed six errors in the field.

“They definitely have some hitters up and down the lineup,” Rasmussen said of the Mavs’ offensive attack, “but I think we definitely helped them out a little bit. It was just small little miscues here and there that started to add up.”

Meadowdale’s Katherine Houghton earned the mound win by giving up just three hits, one earned run and recording 11 strikeouts in the complete game performance.

“She did awesome; she had a really great day today,” Petersen said of Houghton. “Her pitches were all working. She just dominated them.”

Wednesday’s victory was a big moral booster for the Mavs considering what happened earlier in the week, said Petersen. “It really helps us because we took a pretty tough loss to Edmonds-Woodway, so this really helps our confidence,” she stated.

Both teams will return to Wesco League action on Friday, March 30, as the Mavericks play host to the Shorewood Thunderbirds at Meadowdale High School while the Hawks will welcome the Lynnwood Royals to Mountlake Terrace High School. Both games begin at 4 p.m.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports on Wednesday, the Hawks baseball team gave up an unearned run in the top of the eighth inning and fell to the undefeated Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks 2-1 at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Both the Hawks’ girls tennis team and the boys golf team were tripped up by their counterparts from Shorecrest; the girls tennis team fell 6-1 while the boys golf team was defeated 203-264.

Prep Softball: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace, March 28

Meadowdale 3 0 0 0 2 4 5 — 14 14 3

Terrace 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 — 4 3 6

Winning pitcher: Katherine Houghton (Meadowdale)

Losing pitcher: Laney Flynn (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Meadowdale 3-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-3 overall; Mountlake Terrace 2-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-4 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Shorewood, Friday, March 30, 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynnwood, Friday, March 30, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Baseball: Marysville-Pilchuck at Mountlake Terrace, March 28

Marysville-Pilchuck 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 — 2 5 2

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 5 2

Winning pitcher: Eric Anderson (Marysville-Pilchuck)

Losing pitcher: Jonathan Ernst (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-2 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 4-0 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 6-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Stanwood, Thursday, March 29, 4 p.m. at Stanwood High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest, March 28

Shorecrest 6 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Singles: Annie Hoang (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Kate Ivens (Shorecrest) 6-3, 6-3; Sophie Ivens (Shorecrest) defeated Lydia Liu (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-1; Anna Burke (Shorecrest) defeated Emma Agricola (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-1; Bella Saunders (Shorecrest) defeated Erin Marino (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Sydney Leek / Kim Tran (Shorecrest) defeated Jenny Tran / Kim Nguyen (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1; Emma Leek / Coco Hart (Shorecrest) defeated Vorahati Jingjet / Kayla Primavera 6-1, 6-0; Katie Jerauld / Hannah Cote (Shorecrest) defeated Lexi Daly / Vivian Tran (Mountlake Terrace) 4-6, 6-2, 10-6

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-5 overall; Shorecrest 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale, Tuesday, April 10, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Boys Golf: Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, March 28 (nine hole, par 34, at Nile Golf and Country Club)

Shorecrest 203 – Mountlake Terrace 262

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Thursday, April 12, 3 p.m. at Nile Golf and Country Club

–By Doug Petrowski