Prep sports roundup: Hawks mark losses in four Tuesday contests

It was a rough day on Tuesday for Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ sports as all four Hawk squads in action – softball, baseball, girls tennis and boys soccer – fell in Wesco League competition.

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Everett, April 10

Terrace 0 0 3 0 1 0 1 — 5 9 2

Everett 0 0 1 3 1 3 x — 8 11 3

Winning pitcher: Andrea Hedington (Everett)

Losing pitcher: Sarah Davis (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-5 overall; Everett 5-1 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 6-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Snohomish, Wednesday, April 11, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace, April 10

Meadowdale 6 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Singles: Annie Hoang (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Hope Nakata (Meadowdale) 6-0, 6-0; Jodhi James (Meadowdale) defeated Lydia Lui (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2; Isabel Reonal (Meadowdale) defeated Emma Agricola (Mountlake Terrace) 7-5, 6-1; Kaitlyn Robinson (Meadowdale) defeated Erin Marino (Mountlake Terrace) 3-6, 6-0, 6-4

Doubles: Hana Berisha / Rachel Davis (Meadowdale) defeated Jennifer Tran / Kim Nguyen (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-7 (7-3); Jamie Christiansen / Jeanell de los Reyes (Meadowdale) defeated Kayla Primavera / Vorahati Jingjit (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-0; Sofia Tang / Ella Parris (Meadowdale) defeated Lexi Daly / Nhung Lam (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1

Records: Meadowdale 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-4 overall; Mountlake Terrace 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-5 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Lynnwood, Wednesday, April 11, at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, April 11, at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, April 10

Terrace 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 — 3 7 4

Shorewood 2 2 0 0 2 5 x — 11 12 0

Winning pitcher: Kenji Miller (Shorewood)

Losing pitcher: Jesse James Martineau (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 8-4 overall; Shorewood 5-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 7-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorewood, Wednesday, April 11, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Snohomish, April 10

Snohomish 4 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-6-1 overall; Snohomish 5-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-3-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Arlington, Friday, April 13, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

–By Doug Petrowski