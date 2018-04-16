Prep sports roundup: Hawks mark losses for boys golf, soccer teams

While the weather washed out the scheduled action for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks softball and girls tennis teams on Monday, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys golf and soccer teams did get their matches in – but perhaps wished they hadn’t.

The Hawk golfers were bested by the Meadowdale Mavericks 196-260 in a Wesco League match played on the front nine of the Lynnwood Golf Course.

The Mavs’ Nate King earned medalist honors with a three-over-par 36 on the Lynnwood municipal course.

On the soccer pitch at Quilceda Stadium in Marysville, the Hawks boys soccer squad gave up two first half goals and couldn’t recover, falling to the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks 4-2 on Monday. Daniel Amador scored a hat trick to lead M-P to the victory.

Prep Boys Golf: Mountlake Terrace vs. Meadowdale, April 16 (nine holes, par 33, at Lynnwood Golf Course)

Meadowdale 196 – Mountlake Terrace 260

Meadowdale individual scoring: Nate King 36 (match medalist), Mason Harvey 38, Matt Cooper 38, Evan Olson 39, Carlos Abad 45

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:Morgan Subert 37, Eric Gallagher 47, Emmett Johnson 51, Abe Hansen 54, Drew Daly 71

Meadowdale next match: at Gamble Sands tournament, Wednesday, April 18, 11 a.m. at Gamble Sands Golf Club in Brewster

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale, Marysville-Getchell, Shorecrest, Stanwood and Oak Harbor, Monday, April 23, 3 p.m. at Whidbey Golf & Country Club in Oak Harbor

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Pilchuck, April 16

Mountlake Terrace 0 2 — 2

Marysville-Pilchuck 2 2 — 4

Goal scorers:

Daniel Amador (Marysville-Pilchuck), three goals

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace), two goals

Randy Galvan (Marysville-Pilchuck), one goal, one assist

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-7-1 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 7-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-1-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Lynnwood, Tuesday, April 24, 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Softball: Stanwood at Mountlake Terrace, April 16

(Postponed to Tuesday, April 17, due to wet field conditions)

Prep Girls Tennis: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, April 16

(Postponed to Tuesday, April 17, due to wet courts)

–By Doug Petrowski