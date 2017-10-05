Prep sports roundup: Hawks losses in girls soccer and boys tennis

It was a day that the Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls soccer and boys tennis teams would just as soon forget as both were crushed in Wesco League action on Thursday.

The Lady Hawks were thumped 5-1 by the visiting Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks at Edmonds Stadium. Terrace will try to rebound when they travel to Lynnwood High School on Tuesday, Oct. 10, to face the Royals.

The Hawks boys tennis squad were shutout 7-0 by the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors at Mountlake Terrace High School. Terrace will close out the 2017 regular season with a pair of road matches next week beginning with a contest on Monday, Oct. 9, at Meadowdale against the Mavericks.

Prep Girls Soccer: Marysville-Pilchuck at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 5

Marysville-Pilchuck 5 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-7-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-9-1 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 3-4-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-6-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Lynnwood, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Boys Tennis: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 5

Edmonds-Woodway 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles: Nick Bemi (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jake Peters (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-4; Jordan Megiveron (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Alec Ung (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Lachlan Rogan (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-7, 10-8; Andre Stransky (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Ian Potoshnik (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Drew Boland / Harrison Steiner (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Andrew Doty / Jack Ledford (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; TJ Oliver / Josh Capuzzi (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Drew Daly / Kilyan White (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 4-6, 11-9; Krithik Duraisamy / Gunnar Whitlaw (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Tanner Boe / Graeme Carter (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-3

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 10-1 overall; Mountlake Terrace 3-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-7 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Shorewood, Monday, Oct. 9, 3:30 p.m. at Shorewood High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale, Monday, Oct. 9, 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

–By Doug Petrowski