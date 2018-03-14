Prep sports roundup: Hawks hold onto early lead for baseball opening game victory

1 of 7

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks jumped out to an early lead, then held on to earn a victory in their opening game of the 2018 baseball season on Tuesday. The Hawks boys soccer team didn’t have the same fortune in their match.

The Hawks baseball team earned a 6-4 win over the Mariner Marauders in a non-league contest played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Terrace boys soccer team fell in their clash against the Cascade Bruins 7-3 in a non-league match played at Lynnwood High School

The Hawks baseball team didn’t waste any time in their opener as Tyson Kim led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple, then scored on a Tanner Boe double. Boe found his way home on a Mariner passed ball and error. Terrace closed out the opening frame with a Dan Bingaman RBI-single, scoring Mathew Johnson and taking an early 3-0 lead, an advantage they would not give up.

Jesse James Martineau pitched three scoreless innings to earn the win. Johnson and teammate Max Coleman each had two hits in three plate appearances to lead the Hawk offense.

The Terrace soccer team also put together a strong offensive effort on Tuesday with Bobby Stoyanov scoring a hat trick in their match against the Bruins. But the squad gave up seven goals – the most by a Hawk team in recent history – and had to settle for the loss.

In other Terrace sports results on Tuesday, the Hawk boys golf team found out how they stack up against some of their Wesco League competitors as the team finished sixth at the Where Do You Stand Invite at Snohomish Golf Course.

Morgan Subert led the Hawks with a 12-over-par 48 on Tuesday; teammate Emmett Johnson recorded a 55 on the nine-hole par 36 course.

Prep Baseball: Mariner at Mountlake Terrace, March 13

Mariner 0 0 0 1 2 1 0 — 4 6 3

Terrace 3 0 1 2 0 0 x — 6 9 3

Winning pitcher: Jesse James Martineau (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Anthony Lopez (Mariner)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-0 overall; Mariner 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 1-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Glacier Peak, Friday, March 16, 4 p.m. at Glacier Peak High School

1 of 5

Prep Boys Soccer: Cascade at Mountlake Terrace, March 13

Cascade 5 2 — 7

Terrace 3 0 — 3

Goal scorers:

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-1 overall; Cascade 1-0 in 4A Wesco League, 0-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Granite Falls, Friday, March 16, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Boys Golf: Mountlake Terrace at Where Do You Stand Invite, March 13 (nine holes, par 36, Snohomish Golf Course)

Team scores:

Snohomish 209 Arlington 210 Meadowdale 220 Shorecrest 257 Marysville-Getchell 273 Mountlake Terrace 312 South Whidbey (no qualifying team score)

Terrace individual scores: Morgan Subert 48, Emmett Johnson 55, Eric Gallagher 66, Jack Ledford 71, Drew Daly 72

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorecrest, Wednesday, March 14, 3 p.m. at Nile Golf and Country Club

–By Doug Petrowski