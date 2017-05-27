Prep sports roundup: Hawks have ups and downs during state championship competitions

In action all around Washington State, student athletes from Mountlake Terrace High School experienced the ups and downs on Friday that come with state championship competition.

Terrace’s best result came at the WIAA 2A, 3A, 4A State Track & Field Tournament in Tacoma as Brandon Bach captured the 2A boys javelin state title with a toss of 187-10. The Hawks’ Matt Guardiano earned a second place in the boys discus final for ambulatory athletes.

On the other side of the Cascades, the Hawks’ went 1-2 in games Friday at the 2A state softball championship being played at Carlon Park in Selah. Terrace defeated Sequim 5-2 in an opening round matchup, then took one of the tournament favorites, Ellensburg, into extra innings before succumbing 9-3.

After the grueling 11-inning loss to the Bulldogs, Terrace had little left in their tank and closed out their participation in the 2A state tournament competition with a 10-6 loss to Tumwater on Friday night.

At the WIAA 2A Boys Soccer Tournament, the Hawks lost in a shootout to the East Valley (Yakima) Red Devils after the two squad played to a scoreless tie in regulation time and two overtimes at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner. In the shootout, ten players on both squads scored from the penalty shot before Terrace’s goalkeeper Cody Nickell missed on his attempt while his counterpart Chris Kirby converted on his kick.

With the defeat in the tourney’s semi-final match, Terrace will now play for third place Cedarcrest on Saturday, May 26, at 12 noon.

Terrace’s Jeremy Ansdell went 1-1 in singles’ competition at the WIAA 2A Boys State Tennis Championships at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle on Friday. The senior is still in the running for a fourth place finish at the state tourney and will resume competition on Saturday with a match against Jared Kieser of Selah.

Prep Track: WIAA 2A, 3A, 4A State Track & Field Championships Day 2, May 26 (Mountlake Terrace results)

Mountlake Terrace

Brandon Bach, 1st place in the 2A boys javelin final, 187-10

Matt Guardiano, 2nd place in the boys discus ambulatory final, 70-06

Prep Softball: WIAA 2A Softball Tournament, May 26 (Mountlake Terrace results)

Sequim 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2 4 0

Terrace 1 0 3 0 1 0 x — 5 10 1

Winning pitcher: Kierra Scott (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Shelby Jones (Sequim)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 19-6 overall; Sequim 14-12 overall

Ellensburg 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 6 — 9 10 3

Terrace 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 3 9 3

Winning pitcher: Nichole Giesy (Ellensburg)

Losing pitcher: Kira Doan (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 19-6 overall; Ellensburg 23-1 overall

Tumwater 2 1 2 2 3 0 0 — 10 15 3

Terrace 2 0 3 0 1 0 0 — 6 12 3

Winning pitcher: Savannah Owen (Tumwater)

Losing pitcher: Kierra Scott (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 19-6; Tumwater 17-8 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: 2017 season completed

Prep Boys Soccer: WIAA 2A State Boys Soccer Tournament, May 26 (Mountlake Terrace results)

East Valley 0 0 0 — 0

Terrace 0 0 0 — 0

(East Valley wins in penalty kick shootout, 11-10)

Shots : Mountlake Terrace 10; East Valley 14

Corner kicks : Mountlake Terrace 4; East Valley 1

Saves : Mountlake Terrace 5; East Valley 6

Fouls : Mountlake Terrace 13; East Valley 17

Yellow cards :

Sam Polevoy (Mountlake Terrace) in the 52nd minute

Records : Mountlake Terrace 16-7-0; East Valley 17-4-0

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Cedarcrest, Saturday, May 27, 12 noon at Sunset Chev Stadium at Sumner (WIAA 2A State third place match)

Prep Boys Tennis: WIAA 2A State Boys Tennis Championships, May 26 (Mountlake Terrace results)

Jeremy Ansdell (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Michael Manion (East Valley) 2-1 (6-7, 6-1, 6-0)

Erik Grimes (R.A. Long) defeated Jeremy Ansdell (Mountlake Terrace) 2-0 (6-3, 6-2)

Mountlake Terrace next match: Jeremy Ansdell vs. Jared Kieser (Selah), Saturday, May 27, 8 a.m. at Nordstrom Tennis Center on the University of Washington campus in Seattle

–By Doug Petrowski