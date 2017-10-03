Prep sports roundup: Hawks girls swim defeats Mariner, girls soccer loses to Shorecrest

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls swim team picked up their second meet triumph of the year as the Hawks defeated the Mariner Marauders 104-76 Tuesday at Kamiak High School.

The Hawks won two relay races at the meet, the 200 meter medley relay in a time of 2:10.18, and the 400 meter freestyle relay in a time of 4:29.18. Terrace’s Sally Benedict also nabbed a victory in the 200 meter freestyle event in a time of 2:22.18.

In other Terrace sports action on Tuesday, the Shorecrest Scots scored twice in the final 15 minutes to defeat the Hawks 2-0 in a 2A/3A Wesco League girls soccer match played at Lynnwood High School.

The Hawks boys tennis team was shutout by the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference leaders Shorewood Thunderbirds 7-0 Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Prep Girls Swimming: Mountlake Terrace at Mariner, Oct. 3

Mountlake Terrace 104 – Mariner 76

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-4-1 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 2-4-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Snohomish, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Prep Girls Soccer: Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 3

Shorecrest 0 2 — 2

Terrace 0 0 — 0

Goal scorers:

Amanda Kagarabi (Shorecrest) in the 65th minute, assisted by Maya Hunt

Jacy Elizondo (Shorecrest) in the 78th minute, Amanda Kagarabi

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-6-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-8-1 overall; Shorecrest 3-2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-3-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Marysville-Pilchuck, Thursday, Oct. 5, 7:00 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Boys Tennis: Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 3

Shorewood 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles: Gunnar Thorstenson (Shorewood) defeated Jake Peters (Mountlake Terrace) 7-5, 6-1; Chris Combs (Shorewood) defeated Alec Ung (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Ari Webb (Shorewood) defeated Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-2; Chris Cummings (Shorewood) defeated Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) 6-7, 6-3, 1-0 (10-point tiebreaker)

Doubles: Andrew Counter / Steven Lin (Shorewood) defeated Andy Shaw / Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Erik Ertsgard / Nate Alexander (Shorewood) defeated Andrew Dotty / Drew Daly (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2; David Antush / Andy Ken (Shorewood) defeated Tanner Boe / Graeme Carter (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-6 overall; Shorewood 7-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 12-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Thursday, Oct. 5, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski