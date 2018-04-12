Prep sports roundup: Hawks compete in track, golf Thursday

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks and Lynnwood Royals played courtesy hosts in a three-team Wesco League track meet Thursday at Edmonds Stadium as the visiting Glacier Peak Grizzlies grabbed the most individual event victories. But a number of Hawks and Royals did come out on top in a few events.

Lynnwood’s Jerry Pham was a multiple event winner, taking both the 110 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles on Thursday. Pham also joined teammates David Weitkamp, Alex Nguyen and Devin Boss to capture the boys 4×100 meter relay.

On the girls’ side, Mountlake Terrace’s Julia Hart was victorious in four events on Thursday – the 100 meters, 200 meters, long jump and triple jump.

To view all the results from Thursday’s meet at Edmonds Stadium, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=328091&show=all&gender=f.

In other Terrace sports on Thursday, the Hawks’ boys golf team fell to the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors 289-366 in a dual meet held at the Nile Golf and Country Club in Mountlake Terrace.

Prep Track: Lynnwood, Glacier Peak at Mountlake Terrace, April 12

Boys event winners (Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace)

Devin Boss (Lynnwood) in the 200 meters (22.93)

Jaden Lofrese (Mountlake Terrace) in the 400 meters (53.65)

Jerry Pham (Lynnwood) in the 110 meter hurdles (15.89)

Jerry Pham (Lynnwood) in the 300 meter hurdles (42.89)

Connor Bjornson (Lynnwood) in the javelin (158-06)

Trazz Pepper (Mountlake Terrace) in the high jump (5-06.00)

Lynnwood 4×100 meter relay (Jerry Pham, David Weitkamp, Alex Nguyen, Devin Boss) (44.06)

Girls event winners (Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace)

Julia Hart (Mountlake Terrace) in the 100 meters (13.17)

Julia Hart (Mountlake Terrace) in the 200 meters (27.63)

Sandra Hart (Mountlake Terrace) in the 400 meters (1:04.84)

Logan Otani (Mountlake Terrace) in the 100 meter hurdles (18.02)

Julia Hart (Mountlake Terrace) in the long jump (14-10.75)

Julia Hart (Mountlake Terrace) in the triple jump (31-10.50)

Team 2018 dual meet records: Lynnwood 1-3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, Mountlake Terrace 0-3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League

Lynnwood next meet: at Mountlake Terrace Invite, Saturday, April 14, 9:30 a.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at Mountlake Terrace Invite, Saturday, April 14, 9:30 a.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Boys Golf: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway, April 12 (13 holes, par 48, Nile Golf and Country Club)

Edmonds-Woodway 289 – Mountlake Terrace 366

Individual scores:

Edmonds-Woodway — Silas Puetz 52, Cooper Harvey 53, Joshua Nelson 59, Marco Cooper 62, Gabe Cano 63

Mountlake Terrace — Morgan Subert 61, Eric Gallagher 65, Abraham Hansen 70, Emmett Johnson 72, Brandon Nguyen 98

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale, Monday, April 16, 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Lynnwood, Tuesday, April 17, 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Prep Girls Tennis: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, April 12

(Postponed until Monday, April 16, due to wet courts)

–By Doug Petrowski