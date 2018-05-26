Prep sports roundup: Hawks compete in track and field, tennis tourneys

On Friday, Mountlake Terrace’s Annie Hoang loss her first singles match of the 2018 tennis season, falling 6-3, 6-1 to Foster High School’s Anna Rios in a quarterfinal match of the 2A state girls singles’ tournament in Seattle.

Hoang’s loss came after a 6-0, 6-0 win over Anna Bronchal of North Kitsap in an opening round match of the tourney.

The Terrace freshman can still finish as high as 4th place in the 2A singles tournament, but will need two straight victories on Saturday to so do, starting with a loser-out clash against Mary Frances- Ballew of Selah.

To view the entire WIAA 2A State Tennis Tournament girls singles’ bracket, click http://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1778.

At the WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships in Tacoma, four Hawks were in action with mixed results.

Sandra Hart had the eighth fastest time among 16 competitors in the 2A girls 800 meters, earning the senior the final spot in the event final slated for Saturday at 11:15 a.m. Hart qualified for the finals by three milliseconds over ninth place finisher Lucy Ionello of Columbia River.

Sandra’s twin sister Julia Hart had hoped to make the state finals of the 2A girls javelin but instead finished 10th in the event with a toss of 110-06.

Terrace’s Jaden Lofrese placed 10th in the 2A boys 800 meters with a time of 1:58.31. Payton Love ended his season with a 16th place finish in the 2A boys shot put.

To view all the results through two days of the WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships, click http://wiaa.com/results/track/2018/2A3A4A/index.htm. The third and final day of the meet is Saturday at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski