Prep sports roundup: Hawks come up short in track, baseball and girls tennis

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks track squads, baseball team and girls tennis team all had good weather to compete in on Thursday, but didn’t get the final results that they had hoped for on the scoreboard. All came up short in their respective Wesco League match-ups.

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway, March 30

Boys team scores

Edmonds-Woodway 101.5

Mountlake Terrace 43.5

Boys event winners

100 Meters – Chin Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), 11:42

200 Meters – Chin Acholonu (Edmonds-Woodway), 23.89

400 Meters – Matthew Park (Edmonds-Woodway), 53.69

800 Meters – Matthew Park (Edmonds-Woodway), 2:05.02

1600 Meters – Lucas Lacambra (Edmonds-Woodway), 4:33.07

3200 Meters – Sam McCloughan (Edmonds-Woodway), 9:46.99

110 Meter Hurdles – Aaron Richardson (Edmonds-Woodway), 15.48

300 Meter Hurdles – Aaron Richardson (Edmonds-Woodway), 45.03

4×100 Meter Relay – Zach Krumroy, Gerandey Pacheco, Chris Tilbury, Aaron Richardson (Edmonds-Woodway), 46.08

4×400 Meter Relay – Jared Yu, Chris Tilbury, Chin Acholonu, Aaron Richardson (Edmonds-Woodway), 3:43.56

Shot Put – Thaddeus Merten (Mountlake Terrace), 45-07.00

Discus – Thaddeus Merten (Mountlake Terrace), 122-06

Javelin – Brandon Bach (Mountlake Terrace), 154-06

High Jump – Alex Woodard (Mountlake Terrace), 5-10.00

Pole Vault – Patrick Milam (Mountlake Terrace), 11-06.00

Long Jump – Kameron Eck (Edmonds-Woodway), 18-09.00

Triple Jump – Kameron Eck (Edmonds-Woodway), 34-06.50

Girls team scores

Edmonds-Woodway 106

Mountlake Terrace 35

Girls event top finishers

100 Meters – Gaby Chappell (Edmonds-Woodway), 13.93

200 Meters – Ella Spillane (Edmonds-Woodway), 27.92

400 Meters – Olivia Meader-Yetter (Edmonds-Woodway), 1:05.37

800 Meters – Olivia Meader-Yetter (Edmonds-Woodway), 2:26.96

1600 Meters – Stephanie Wroblewski (Edmonds-Woodway), 5:19.75

100 Meter Hurdles – Logan Otani (Mountlake Terrace), 18.85

300 Meter Hurdles – Kyra Hicks (Mountlake Terrace), 1:00.29

4×100 Meter Relay – Morgan Davis, Ella Spillane, Angie Olsen, Gaby Chappell (Edmonds-Woodway), 53.82

4×200 Meter Relay – Morgan Davis, Ella Spillane, Hannah Hicks, Gaby Chappell (Edmonds-Woodway), 1:50.31

4×400 Meter Relay – Katherine Gustafson, Sandra Hart, Samra Gebrehiwot, Sophia Nelson (Mountlake Terrace), 4:29.68

Shot Put – Vernice Keyes (Edmonds-Woodway), 32-02.75

Discus – Vernice Keyes (Edmonds-Woodway), 131-05

Javelin – Savanna Girouard (Edmonds-Woodway), 93-06

High Jump – Emily Hoang (Edmonds-Woodway), 5-01.00

Pole Vault – Allyson Ely (Edmonds-Woodway), 11-00.00

Long Jump – Hannah Hicks (Edmonds-Woodway), 17-05.00

Triple Jump – Samra Gebrehiwot (Mountlake Terrace), 31-01.00

Records: Mountlake Terrace boys 0-3, girls 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League; Edmonds-Woodway boys 2-0, girls 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Glacier Peak and Lake Stevens, Thursday, April 13, 3:30 p.m. at Lake Stevens High School

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: versus Stanwood and Shorewood, Thursday, April 13, 3:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Pilchuck, March 30

Mountlake Terrace 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2

Marysville-Pilchuck 2 2 0 3 2 0 x — 9

Winning pitcher: Jacob Watts (Marysville-Pilchuck)

Losing pitcher: Jesse Martineau (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-3 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 4-0 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 4-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Marysville-Getchell, Friday, March 31, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, March 30

Shorecrest 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles: Anna Burke (Shorecrest) defeated Lauren Lee (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1; Sophie Ivans (Shorecrest) defeated Lisa Fernandez (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Eli Parsek (Shorecrest) defeated Natalie Rajcich (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-0; Julie Moss (Shorecrest) defeated Jennifer Tran (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Tessa Farnam / Bella Saunders (Shorecrest) defeated Angelica Andrade / Emma Agricola (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Kim Tran / Kate Wiper (Shorecrest) defeated Jessie Sullivan / Kim Nguyen (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-0; Coco Hart / Sydney Leek (Shorecrest) defeated Rosie Lee / Dorian Pulido (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-6 overall; Shorecrest 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale, Tuesday, April 11, 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

–By Doug Petrowski