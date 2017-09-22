Prep sports roundup: Hawks boys tennis team wins, volleyball loses

In Mountlake Terrace Hawks action on Thursday, the Hawks’ volleyball team kept close to the defending 2A/3A Wesco League champion Arlington Eagles but ultimately fell 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-19) in a league match played at Arlington High School.

The Eagles are perched atop this season’s league standings at 3-0, tied with the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors; E-W is the next opponent for Terrace in a match set for Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Hawks’ boys tennis team swept all four singles matches on their way to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Meadowdale Mavericks Thursday at Mountlake Terrace High School. Terrace evened their Wesco League South Conference mark at 2-2 while the Mavs dropped to 0-3 in league conference play.

Prep Volleyball: Mountlake Terrace at Arlington, Sept. 21

Arlington 3 – Mountlake Terrace 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-19)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-4 overall; Arlington

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Boys Tennis: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 21

Mountlake Terrace 5 – Meadowdale 2

Singles: Jake Peters (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Ben Fahey (Meadowdale) 6-2, 6-2; Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Daniel Tameishi (Meadowdale) 6-1, 6-0; Alec Ung (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Chase Harmon (Meadowdale) 6-2, 6-3; Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Vlad Myroniv (Meadowdale) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

Doubles: Djelli Berisha / Ryan Johnson (Meadowdale) defeated Andy Shaw / Ian Potoshnik (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-0; Andy Kellan / Kyle Perez (Meadowdale) defeated Tanner Boe / Lucas Lemas (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 7-6; Jack Ledford / Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Caden Chun / Antonio Yun (Meadowdale) 7-6, 2-6, 6-1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-4 overall; Meadowdale 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorecrest, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale next match: versus Lynnwood, Friday, Sept. 22, 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

–By Doug Petrowski