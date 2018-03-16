Prep sports roundup: Hawks boys soccer team scores record 10 goals against Granite Falls

1 of 12

Big numbers were the order of the day for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks on Friday as the Hawk boys soccer, softball and baseball teams all scored in droves to earn decisive victories.

On a record-breaking night, the Terrace boys soccer team crushed the visiting Granite Falls Tigers 10-1 at Edmonds Stadium. The 10 goals scored by the Hawks is believed to be the most in school history.

Senior Bobby Stoyanov recorded seven goals in the match, also believed to be the most by an individual scorer in the history of Terrace soccer.

After the match Stoyanov took to Twitter to express his gratitude concerning the record-setting performance. “Honored to say I got the Terrace record of most goals in a game with 7!! Thanks to everyone who came out and to my teammates and coaches,” he tweeted.

Elsewhere on Friday, the Hawk softball team, after getting just one hit in their 2018 season on Wednesday, busted out with 19 hits and 18 runs in a 18-4 victory over the Mariner Marauders in a non-league contest at Mariner High School.

Senior Jazz Zenk led the Hawk with six RBI’s and the team took advantage of seven Marauder errors to rack up their first win of the year.

On the baseball diamond, Terrace scored five runs in the second inning – with the big blow in the frame being a two-run double by Layne Zuschin – and then never looked back to record a 9-5 triumph over the Glacier Peak Grizzlies Friday at Glacier Peak High School.

Kendall Yackley earned the win on the mound for the Hawks with relief help from Josh Ernst and Dillon Gordon; Jesse Martineau went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and three RBI’s to lead the Terrace offensive attack.

In other Mountlake Terrace action on Friday, the Hawk girls tennis team hit the road to face the Sammamish Totems in Bellevue. Unfortunately Terrace returned home with a loss, falling to Sammamish 5-2.

Prep Boys Soccer: Granite Falls at Mountlake Terrace, March 16

Granite Falls 0 1 — 1

Terrace 5 5 — 10

Goal scorers:

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace), seven goals

Christian Todorakev (Mountlake Terrace), two goals

William Weatherby (Mountlake Terrace), one goal

Wyatt Long (Granite Falls), one goal

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-1-0 overall; Granite Falls 0-0-0 in 1A/2A Cascade Conference, 1-2-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Marysville-Getchell, Tuesday, March 20, 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Mariner, March 16

Terrace 2 1 1 4 4 6 x — 18 19 0

Mariner 1 2 0 0 3 0 x — 4 2 7

Winning pitcher: Laney Flynn (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Mariana McMartie (Mariner)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-1 overall; Mariner 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 3-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Glacier Peak, Tuesday, March 20, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Glacier Peak, March 16

Terrace 1 5 0 1 2 0 0 — 9 7 3

Glacier Peak 2 0 0 0 3 0 0 — 5 9 3

Winning pitcher: Kendall Yackley (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Jared Freedman (Glacier Peak)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-0 overall; Glacier Peak 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 0-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Monroe, Tuesday, March 20, 4 p.m. at Monroe High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Sammamish, March 16

Sammamish 5 – Mountlake Terrace 2

Singles: Annie Hoang (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Nina Vongsaly (Sammamish) 6-4, 7-6 (10-8); Katrina Kuntz (Sammamish) defeated Lydia Liu (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-1; Raxy Dadvar (Sammamish) defeated Emma Agricola (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-3; Erin Marino (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Aisha Musi (Sammamish) 7-6, 6-4, 10-8

Doubles: Megan Shi / Tess Crilly (Sammamish) defeated Jennifer Tran / Kim Nguyen (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-2; CC Huerta / Colett Liston (Sammamish) defeated Vorahiti Jungjit / Lexi Daly (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-1; Riley Anthony / Jillian Techico (Sammamish) defeated Rosie Lee / Kayla Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 2-6, 6-1, 10-5

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-2 overall; Sammamish 0-0 in 2A/3A KingCo Conference, 2-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Marysville-Getchell, Monday, March 19, 3:30 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School

–By Doug Petrowski