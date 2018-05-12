Prep sports roundup: Hawks baseball looks to state playoffs after district tourney victory

1 of 10

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks baseball and softball teams enjoyed three big district tournament wins on Saturday.

The Hawk baseball squad won two games to take third place in the District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament in Anacortes and earn a spot in the WIAA 2A State Baseball Tournament that starts on Saturday, May 19.

Terrace, the no. 3 seed in the district tourney, defeated the no. 9 seed Liberty Patriots 5-2 in the 3rd/4th place tournament contest.

The Hawks scored all their runs against the Patriots in the sixth inning; the big blow was delivered by Dan Bingaman when the senior belted a two-run triple to deep left field to give Terrace a 4-2 lead. Tyson Kim added an RBI single to give the Hawks a three-run advantage that they wouldn’t squander.

Dillon Gordon gave up just two runs in six innings on the mound, striking out one to earn the victory; Kendall Yackley pitched the final inning and struck out two to secure the Hawk win.

Gordon played a major role in the Hawks’ win over the tourney’s no. 1 seed Anacortes Seahawks earlier in the day. The junior picked up a save by keeping the Seahawks scoreless in the seventh inning and allowing Terrace to escape the loser-out match-up with a 4-3 triumph.

Max Coleman had three RBI singles in the contest to lead the Hawks; Matthew Johnson added an RBI single in the third inning to round out the Terrace scoring.

Anacortes scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game at 3-3, but Coleman came through in the seventh inning with a bunt single that scored Yackley from third base for what turned out to be the game-winning run.

Tanner Boe picked up the mound victory by giving up just two hits and striking out four Seahawks.

By finishing third in the District 1/2 tourney, Terrace will face the District 3 third place finisher Port Angeles Roughriders in a state tournament loser-out game to be played at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham on Saturday, May 19 at 10 a.m. If the Hawks prevail in that clash, they will matchup against the winner of the Burlington-Edison vs. Highline in another loser-out game later that afternoon.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?act=view&league=3&page=1&school=40&sport=6&tournament_id=2332.

To view the WIAA 2A State Baseball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?act=view&league=3&page=1&school=40&sport=6&tournament_id=2587.

While the Hawk baseball team can close the book on district tourney play and look ahead to the state playoffs, the Lady Hawks are just beginning their District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament.

Terrace, the no. 5 seed in the district tourney, easily put away the no. 12 seed Liberty Patriots 11-0 in a mercy-rule shortened tilt played Saturday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Patriots were held to just three hits by Terrace starter Jazz Zenk and reliever Kierra Scott. Zenk struck out five in her four innings of work and earned the win.

Jamie Bingaman led the Hawk hitting attack with three RBIs; Scott and Sammy Ruiz added two RBIs in the Terrace victory.

Terrace now enters the double-elimination portion of the district tourney where games will be played at Janicki Fields in Sedro Woolley. The Hawks’ first opponent will be the Sedro-Woolley Cubs in a contest scheduled for Wednesday, May 16, at 4 p.m. Win or lose, Terrace will play a second opponent later that evening.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament bracket, click http://www.kingcoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2334&sport=15.

Prep Baseball: Liberty vs. Mountlake Terrace, May 12 (District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament 3rd/4th place game)

Liberty 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 2 5 2

Terrace 0 0 0 0 0 5 x — 5 7 1

Winning pitcher: Dillon Gordon (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Adam Morrison (Liberty)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 17-8 overall; Liberty 14-11 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus opponent to be determined, Saturday, May 19, 10 a.m. at Joe Martin Stadium in Spokane

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace vs. Anacortes, May 12 (District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament loser-out game)

Terrace 0 0 2 0 1 0 1 — 4 5 1

Anacortes 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 3 3 0

Winning pitcher: Tanner Boe (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Ty Saunders (Anacortes)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 17-8 overall; Anacortes 20-3 overall

Prep Softball: Liberty at Mountlake Terrace, May 12 (District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament loser-out game)

Liberty 0 0 0 0 0 x x — 0 3 4

Terrace 3 6 2 0 x x x — 11 7 1

Winning pitcher: Jazz Zenk (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Samantha Garcia (Liberty)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 12-9 overall; Liberty 3-16

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Sedro-Woolley, Wednesday, May 16, 4 p.m. at Janicki Fields in Sedro-Woolley

–By Doug Petrowski