Prep sports roundup: E-W tops Hawks at boys tennis

1 of 5

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors stayed undefeated in boys tennis play this season by shutting out the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 7-0 Wednesday at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

The Warriors are 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League competition this year, 5-0 overall; the Hawks dropped to 1-2 in the 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-4 overall.

In other Terrace sports on Wednesday, the Hawks cross country teams finished second in a four-team Wesco League meet held on the 5,000 meter course at Hamlin Park in Shoreline. Both the Terrace boys and girls squads were runner-ups at the event behind host Shorewood.

Prep Boys Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway, Sept. 20

Edmonds-Woodway 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles: Nick Berni (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jake Peters (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-1; Jordan Megiveron (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 7-5; Lachlan Rogan (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-3; Andre Stransky (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Ian Potoshnik (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-4

Doubles: Harrison Steiner / Gabe Cano (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Andy Shaw / Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Drew Boland / Arnold Hahn (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Andrew Doty / Jack Ledford (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-2; Tai Starchman / TJ Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Lucas Lemas / Tanner Roe (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-4 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale, Thursday, Sept. 21, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Shorewood, Thursday, Sept. 21, 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Prep Cross Country: Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale, Lake Stevens and Shorewood, Sept. 20 (5,000 meter course at Hamlin Park, Shoreline)

Boys team scores:

Shorewood 26 Terrace 41 Lake Stevens 80 Meadowdale 87

Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale boys top individual finishes:

Jaden Lofrese (Mountlake Terrace), 17:23.10 Alex WIlliams (Mountlake Terrace), 17:44.30 Ivan Moulton (Mountlake Terrace), 17:54.90 Tymothy Harris (Mountlake Terrace), 18:02.20 Andy Burk (Meadowdale), 18:05.30 Kendall Yackley (Mountlake Terrace), 18:13.20

Girls team scores:

Shorewood 21 Terrace 44 Lake Stevens 70 Meadowdale 111

Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale girls top individual finishes:

Joan Park (Mountlake Terrace), 21:15.50 Sandra Hart (Mountlake Terrace), 21:32.10 Meagan Williams (Mountlake Terrace), 22:17.40 Marika Jamtaas (Mountlake Terrace), 22:24.10 Kiara Dailer (Meadowdale), 23:49.50 Lindee Cutler (Mountlake Terrace), 23:52.80

Mountlake Terrace next meets: Seaside Three-Course Challenge at Seaside, Oregon and Bellevue Invitational at Sammamish State Park, Saturday, Sept. 23

Meadowdale next meet: Seaside Three-Course Challenge, Seaside, Oregon, Saturday, Sept. 23

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski