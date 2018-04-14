Prep sports roundup: Come-from-behind victory for Hawks boys soccer

1 of 7

After being on a downward spiral over the past two weeks, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks needed someone to lift their spirits – and their spot in the 3A Wesco League standings. On Friday, the Hawks got that boost from an unlikely source.

Moving up from midfield to a striker position, junior Brian Macedo scored his first hat trick in high school competition and led Terrace to a 6-2 come-from-behind victory over the Arlington Eagles at Edmonds Stadium.

Macedo scored three goals in less than 15 minutes to erase a 2-0 lead that the Eagles had built during the early stages of the Wesco League match.

“It feels really good to win this game,” Macedo said.

The junior found the net from short range in the 16th minute off an assist from teammate Bobby Stoyanov and then in the 29th minute off a pass from Max Jackson. Then, in the 33rd minute, Arlington goalkeeper Noah Sawdon made a save of a Macedo blast, but the rebound gave Macedo a second shot at goal – one he did not miss.

With Stoyanov responsible for 29 for the 37 goals that the Hawks had scored this year going into Friday’s contest, Coach George Dremousis has hoped someone on the squad could step up and help with the offensive production. Macedo said he is ready to take on that role.

“I finally got my chance and my opportunity to show (Coach Dremousis) what I’m capable of,” Macedo stated. “I’m just really happy that I scored those three goals and finally showed him what I can do.”

Following Macedo’s hat trick, Stoyanov scored twice – the first on a dazzling free kick from 19 yards out that curved over the Arlington wall, off the crossbar and into the goal; then on a penalty kick just five minutes into the second half.

Terrace picked up their final goal of the night on a laser shot from junior Jacob Cacatian during the game’s final minute.

Friday’s victory ended a four-game losing streak for the Hawks, a stretch during which the team was outscored by their opponents 12-to-two. Macedo believes the win is evidence of a new push by his team heading into the final four matches of the regular season.

“The boys are finally starting to realize that we’ve just got to pick it up this season and just start going hard each game,” he proclaimed.

With a league record of 3-4-1, Terrace sits in the middle of the 2A/3A Wesco League standings; but more importantly, the team in only in ninth place of the latest District 1/2 2A RPI rankings that will determine seeding in the 2A district playoffs that begin on May 3. The next chance for the Hawks to move up in both the league order and RPI rankings will be on Monday, April 16, when they travel north to face the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks.

In other MTHS sports on Friday, the Hawk baseball team scored three runs in the sixth inning and added another in the seventh to record a 5-2 comeback triumph over the Everett Seagulls in a game played at Memorial Stadium, the home of the Everett Aquasox minor league club.

The Hawk softball team sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs in the fourth inning to steamroll the Oak Harbor Wildcats by a final score of 13-1 at Mountlake Terrace High School. Sophomore Jenna Maxfield went 3-for-4 in the game with a home run, a double and two RBI’s. Jazz Zenk pounded two doubles at the plate and earned the win on the mound by giving up just three hits and striking out five in five innings.

Prep Boys Soccer: Arlington at Mountlake Terrace, April 13

Arlington 2 0 — 2

Terrace 4 2 — 6

Goal scorers:

Krystopher Ceja (Arlington) in the 2nd minute

Juan Castillo (Arlington) in the 9th minute

Brian Macedo (Mountlake Terrace) in the 16th minute

Brian Macedo (Mountlake Terrace) in the 29th minute

Brian Macedo (Mountlake Terrace) in the 33rd minute

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace) in the 39th minute (free kick)

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace) in the 45th minute (penalty kick)

Jacob Cacatian (Mountlake Terrace) in the 80th minute

Saves:

Noah Sawdon (Arlington) — 5

Jeremy Reitz (Mountlake Terrace) — 2

Corner kicks:

Arlington — 1

Mountlake Terrace — 7

Yellow cards:

Tucker Bovard (Arlington) in the 38th minute

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace) in the 57th minute

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-4-1 in 2A/3A League, 5-6-1 overall; Arlington 2-4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-7-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Marysville-Pilchuck, Monday, April 16, 7:30 p.m. at QuilCeda Stadium in Marysville

Prep Boys Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Everett, April 13

Terrace 0 0 0 1 0 3 1 — 5 6 0

Everett 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 — 2 6 0

Winning pitcher: Kendall Yackley (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Gabe Maggio (Everett)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 8-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 10-4 overall; Everett 3-8 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 4-9 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Meadowdale, Tuesday, April 17, 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Prep Softball: Oak Harbor vs. Mountlake Terrace, April 13

Oak Harbor 0 1 0 0 0 x x — 1 3 2

Terrace 3 3 0 7 x x x — 13 10 0

Winning pitcher: Jazz Zenk (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Rylee Joseph (Oak Harbor)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-6 overall; Oak Harbor 1-8 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 1-10 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Stanwood, Monday, April 16, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski