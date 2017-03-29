Prep sports roundup: Come-from-behind victory for Hawks baseball; softball loss against Mariner

After falling behind 5-1 after the first two innings, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks defense regrouped, held the Stanwood Spartans scoreless for the rest of the game and unleashed their own offense. The result was the Hawks’ third win in a row, a come-from-behind 9-5 thumping of the Spartans on Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Carson Dallas tallied four RBI’s while going 3-for-4 from the plate to spark the late-starting Hawk attack. Jonathan Kumai also picked up three hits – two of them doubles – and two RBI’s in four plate appearances for Terrace.

Stanwood jumped all over Hawk starter Bret Serres with two hits – one a home run to Spartan Braden Wiedmann – three walks and three stolen bases to jump out to the early lead. But the Spartan offense couldn’t duplicate their luck when Terrace’s Kendall Yackley took over pitching duties in the third inning. Yackley scattered six hits over five innings, struck out six and walked just one to earn the victory.

The Hawks will face another team on a three-game winning streak when they travel to Marysville-Pilchuck High School on Wednesday, March 29, to face the Tomahawks. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m.

In other Mountlake Terrace results on Tuesday, the Hawk softball team broke open a tight battle with five runs in the fifth inning and went on to defeat the Mariner Marauders 9-1 at Mountlake Terrace High School on Tuesday.

Laney Flynn pitched a complete game, struck out six while only issuing one walk to earn the win for Terrace. The freshman hurler also led the Hawk offensive attack by going 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI’s and a two-run homerun. Teammate Jenna Maxfield had a solo homer while Sammy Ruiz, Jazz Zenk, Amaya Kaupp and Kierra Scott all hit doubles in the victory.

Terrace will face the defending 3A state champions, the Meadowdale Mavericks, on Wednesday, March 29, in a game being played at Edmonds-Woodway High School. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball: Stanwood at Mountlake Terrace, March 28

Stanwood 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 5

Terrace 0 1 1 3 4 0 x — 9

Winning pitcher: Kendall Yackley (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher:

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-2 overall; Stanwood 2-3 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 2-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Marysville-Pilchuck, Wednesday, March 29, 4 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School

Prep Softball: Mariner at Mountlake Terrace, March 28

Mariner 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 6 3

Terrace 0 0 1 1 5 2 x — 9 14 1

Winning pitcher: Laney Flynn (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Mariana McMuvler (Mariner)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-2 overall; Mariner 0-1 in 4A Wesco League, 2-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Meadowdale, Wednesday, March 29, 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

–By Doug Petrowski