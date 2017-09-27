Prep sports roundup: Close loss for Hawks volleyball

1 of 10

Playing their best volleyball of the season to date, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks gave the visiting Edmonds-Woodway Warriors a battle on Tuesday. But in the end, the Warriors were able to escape with a closely-fought 3-2 (11-25, 25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 15-13) victory at Mountlake Terrace High School.

With the win, E-W remained tied at the top of the 2A/3A Wesco League standings with a 4-0 league mark. The Hawks fell to 0-4 in league play, 1-5 overall.

In other Terrace sports on Tuesday, the Hawks’ boys tennis team succumbed to Shorecrest 6-1, the Hawk girls soccer team were tripped up 2-1 by Snohomish, and the girls swim squad were sunk by Shorewood 126-44.

Prep Volleyball: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 26

Edmonds-Woodway 3 – Mountlake Terrace 2 (11-25, 25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 15-13)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-1 overall; Mountlake Terrace 0-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-5 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Stanwood, Thursday, Sept. 28, 7:00 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorewood, Thursday, Sept. 28, 7:00 p.m. at Shorewood High School

Prep Boys Tennis: Shorecrest 6 – Mountlake Terrace 1, Sept. 26

Singles: Faiz Khan (Shorecrest) defeated Jake Peters (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-0; Ben Silber (Shorecrest) defeated Alec Ung (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-2; Reed Tangeman (Shorecrest) defeated Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-1; Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Christopher Kirg (Shorecrest 6-2, 1-6, 6-2

Doubles: Sam Rowbotham / Micah Glesener (Shorecrest) defeated Andy Shaw / Ian Potoshnik (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-4; John Burke / Taylor Keen (Shorecrest) defeated Jack Ledford / Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-0; Kelven Schmidt / Gabe Vogel (Shorecrest) defeated Lucas Lemas / Tanner Boe (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-3

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-5 overall; Shorecrest 3-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 7-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Lynnwood, Thursday, Sept. 28, 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Soccer: Snohomish at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 26

Snohomish 2 0 — 2

Terrace 1 0 — 1

Goal scorers:

Bree Nichols (Snohomish), two goals

Isabel Kembel (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-5-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-7-0 overall; Snohomish 4-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-1-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale, Thursday, Sept. 28, 7:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Swimming: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, Sept. 26

Shorewood 126 – Mountlake Terrace 44

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-2-1 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League, 1-2-1 overall; Shorewood 4-1-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League, 4-1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Shorecrest, Thursday, Sept. 28, 3:30 p.m. at Shoreline Pool

–By Doug Petrowski