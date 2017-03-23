Prep sports roundup: Close loss for Hawks softball, win for baseball Wednesday

1 of 3

In a wild start to the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference schedule, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors scored six runs in their final at-bat and snatched away a 12-10 come-from-behind victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks Wednesday at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

E-W’s Heidi Davis went 2-for-3 from the plate with two doubles, three RBI’s and a walk to lead the Warrior offense. The junior’s two-RBI game-tying double in the sixth inning was the big blow in the Warriors’ late-game comeback.

Terrace had taken a 10-6 lead into the sixth inning, but E-W sent 11 batters to the plate in their half of the frame to score their six runs and pull ahead for good.

The Hawks had built their advantage thanks primarily to an eight-run third inning. Jazz Zenk capped off the big inning with an RBI triple for the Hawks, who were helped by three Warrior errors and two walks in the frame.

Zenk finished the contest with three hits in four at-bats and two RBI’s, but it wouldn’t be enough to keep the Hawks (0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-2 overall) from dropping their Wesco League conference opener.

The Warriors (1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-2 overall) pounded out 14 hits in the game. Jackie Lovelace went 4-for-5 and scored three runs from her leadoff position in the E-W lineup. Kendra Cooper went 3-for-4 with three RBI’s in the win.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports action on Wednesday, the Hawk baseball team won their 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference opener 10-0 in a mercy-rule shortened game over the Shorecrest Scots.

Terrace’s Jared Maxfield pitched a five-inning one-hitter to pick up the victory. The senior also had a double, two sacrifices and four RBI’s in the contest; teammate Kendall Yackley went 4-for-4, had two RBI’s and scored two runs in the win.

The Hawks finish their two-game series with the Scots on Friday, March 24, with a 4 p.m. tilt at Shorecrest High School.

In girls tennis, the Hawks were shutout 7-0 by the Oak Harbor Wildcats at Oak Harbor High School.

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway, March 22

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 8 0 2 0 0 — 10 11 7

Edmonds-Woodway 1 0 1 1 3 6 x — 12 14 7

Winning pitcher: Mariah Woolery (Edmonds-Woodway)

Losing pitcher: Kira Doan (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-2 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Glacier Peak, Thursday, March 23, 4 p.m. at Glacier Peak High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Shorewood, Friday, March 24, 4 p.m. at Meridian Park Fields in Shoreline

Prep Baseball: Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, March 22

Shorecrest 0 0 0 0 0 x x — 0

Terrace 1 0 1 4 4 x x — 10

Winning pitcher: Jared Maxfield (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-2 overall; Shorecrest 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorecrest, Friday, March 24, 4 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Oak Harbor, March 22

Oak Harbor 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-3 overall; Oak Harbor 0-0 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 2-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Marysville-Getchell, Thursday, March 23, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski