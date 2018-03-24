Prep sports roundup: Close game ends in Hawks baseball victory over Shorecrest

1 of 7

Taking advantage of some lean recent years in the Shorecrest Scots baseball program, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks had strung 20 wins in a row over their Wesco League rivals from Shoreline going into the 2017-2018 season.

The Hawks earned their 21st consecutive victory over Shorecrest on Friday, but it was by no means easy–Terrace defeated the Scots 3-2 in a tight contest played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Scots scored their two runs late in the contest and nearly tallied a third to send the tilt to extra innings.

Down 3-1 in their half of the seventh inning, Shorecrest had two runners in scoring position with just one out. Nick Parker scored from third base on a Gannon Dow groundout, moving Miles Iverson over to third. But the Scots couldn’t get Iverson home as Terrace’s Dillon Gordon struck out Ryan Henrickson to end the game.

Gordon struck out five batters in his three innings of relief for the Hawks. The junior had come in to relieve Terrace starter Kendall Yackley, who picked up the mound victory by pitching four scoreless innings, yielding just four hits and recording four strikeouts.

Three of the four hits Yackley gave up were to the first three Shorecrest batters of the game. But Yackley and the Hawks got out of the bases-loaded no-out jam without giving up a run.

Terrace catcher Dan Bingaman liked the way his two pitchers performed in the game. “Kendall started out a little rough but we figured it out – no earned runs from him,” Bingaman said. “And a guy I love, Dillon Gordon – he has phenomenal pitches, he has a phenomenal work ethic and he knows his stuff. He’s made lots of improvement over the past two years since I’ve known him.”

Gordon was especially effective on Friday with a pitch that Bingaman loves to call for the right-hander – a slower version of a four-seam fastball.

“My favorite pitch that he throws is actually his two-seamer,” Bingaman explained. “It almost acts like a change-up (with) lots of movement; a little slower (than a fastball), but man, he can locate it well. It’s my favorite pitch to catch.”

While Bingaman played a part in the strong pitching performances of Yackley and Gordon on Friday, the senior also had an eventful day on the base paths. Bingaman went 3-for-3 at the plate with his biggest hit coming in the sixth inning when he blasted a double off the centerfield fence, scoring Jonathan Kumai with what turned out to be the game-winning run.

When he connected with the double, Bingaman wasn’t too sure it would even be a hit. “When I hit that I was like oh, I hope that gets over his head; but it got over his head by a lot,” Bingaman said.

The sixth-inning thump came just just a half inning after Bingaman was knocked to the ground in a rundown involving Shorecrest’s Max Long. With Long on third base, Bingaman ran toward the 190-pound senior with the ball; instead of retreating, Long ran at and collided with Bingaman, jarring the ball loose and sending the Terrace catcher to the turf where he lay for some time before regaining his footing.

“I’m pretty sure it was a squeeze and they didn’t get it down,” Bingaman recalled of the play. “I pump faked – (Long) didn’t know that I didn’t throw it and he kind of came full-steam right at me. I guess he got out eventually but I was knocked down and couldn’t see the rest of (the play).”

Long was tagged out at home by Terrace first baseman Jesse James Martineau off a throw from third baseman Matthew Johnson.

Other offensive contributors for the Hawks on Friday were Layne Zuschin, who went 2-for-3 and scored a run, and Tanner Boe, who tripled in the first inning and subsequently scored on a wild pitch.

Terrace (2-0 in the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-1 overall) will next be in action on Tuesday, March 27, when they travel to Stanwood to face the Spartans; first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

In other Terrace sports action on Friday, the Hawk softball team pounded out 21 hits in a 15-9 thrashing of the Shorecrest Scots in a Wesco League South Conference matchup played at Shorecrest High School.

Sammy Ruiz went 5-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI’s in the game for Terrace; teammate Jenna Maxfield went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBI’s.

Paige Irwin joined in on the Hawks’ offensive explosion with a pair of doubles and three RBI’s.

On the soccer pitch of Lincoln Field in Everett, the Hawks’ boys soccer team went scoreless for the first time this season and finished in a 0-0 tie with the Everett Seagulls.

Prep Baseball: Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, March 23

Shorecrest 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 — 2 7 1

Terrace 1 0 1 0 0 1 x — 3 8 0

Winning pitcher: Kendall Yackley (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Blake Berger (Shorecrest)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-1 overall; Shorecrest 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Stanwood, Tuesday, March 27, 4 p.m. at Stanwood High School

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest, March 23

Terrace 1 5 4 1 0 3 1 — 15 21 1

Shorewood 0 0 3 0 2 4 0 — 9 11 6

Winning pitcher: Kierra Scott (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Allie Leicester (Shorecrest)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-3 overall; Shorecrest 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorewood, Monday, March 26, 6 p.m. at Meridian Park in Shoreline

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Everett, March 23

Terrace 0 0 — 0

Everett 0 0 — 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-1-1 overall; Everett 0-1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-2-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Meadowdale, Saturday, March 24, 3 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

–By Doug Petrowski