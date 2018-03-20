Prep sports roundup: 7-1 victory for Hawks boys soccer against Marysville Getchell

1 of 7

After scoring seven goals in his previous game on March 16, Mountlake Terrace’s Bobby Stoyanov would be hard-pressed to match that performance again.

On Tuesday, the Hawk senior nearly did.

Stoyanov scored six goals – four in the first 26 minutes – to lead Terrace to a 7-1 thumping of the visiting Marysville Getchell Chargers Tuesday night at Lynnwood High School in the Wesco League opener for both squads.

Stoyanov has tallied 18 goals in four matches so far this year and is on pace to set a new record for most goals scored for Mountlake Terrace before the midpoint of this season.

“He’s a special player,” said Terrace Coach George Dremousis of his senior striker.

Stoyanov needs just 14 more goals this year to surpass Terrace 1996 graduate Dana Garner as the school’s leading goal scorer.

As enthusiastic with Stoyanov’ performance on Tuesday, Dremousis may have been more thrilled with a goal scored for the Hawks by junior midfielder Christian Todorakev in the game’s 45th minute.

“That was as good a goal as you’re going to see out there on the left side,” Dremousis said of Todorakev’s strike. “For a left-footed player on the left side, he headed it down himself and then (kicked) a really nice volley into the left corner.”

Todorakev’s boot came from outside the 18-yard box and gave Chargers’ goalkeeper Evan Sprague no chance at a save.

Dremousis stressed that getting some offensive production from players other than Stoyanov is a huge bonus for the team.

“I keep telling these guys if we can get a secondary goal scorer going, we’re going to be unstoppable,” Dremousis said.

Terrace will take to the pitch twice more this week, Friday, March 23, against the Everett Seagulls at Lincoln Field in Everett and Saturday, March 24, against the Meadowdale Mavericks at Edmonds Stadium.

Terrace’s other sports teams in action on Tuesday didn’t fare as well as the boys’ soccer squad did – the Hawk baseball, softball and girls tennis teams all stumbled in non-league competition.

Prep Boys Soccer: Marysville Getchell at Mountlake Terrace, March 20

Marysville Getchell 0 1 — 1

Mountlake Terrace 4 3 — 7

Goal scorers:

Bobby Stoyanov (Mountlake Terrace), six goals; 5th, 14th, 26th, 31st, 65th and 67th minutes

Christian Todorakev (Mountlake Terrace), 45th minute

Rusian Nazarchuck (Marysville Getchell), 47th minute

Corner kicks:

Mountlake Terrace – 3

Marysville Getchell – 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-1-0 overall; Marysville Getchell 0-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-3-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Everett, Friday, March 23, 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Field in Everett

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Monroe, March 20

Terrace 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2 6 0

Monroe 2 1 0 2 0 1 x — 6 10 1

Winning pitcher: Ryan Witt (Monroe)

Losing pitcher: Tanner Boe (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-1 overall; Monroe 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 4-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorecrest, Wednesday, March 21, 4 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

Prep Softball: Glacier Peak at Mountlake Terrace, March 20

Glacier Peak 4 2 5 2 1 x x — 14 19 0

Terrace 1 0 0 0 2 x x — 3 8 0

Winning pitcher: Kendall Curtis (Glacier Peak)

Losing pitcher: Kierra Scott (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-2 overall; Glacier Peak 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 3-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Wednesday, March 21, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Everett, March 20

Everett 6 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Singles: Annie Hoang (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Melody Barnhart (Everett) 6-0, 6-0; Abby Affholter (Everett) defeated Lydia Liu (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-3; Jennifer Arends (Everett) defeated Emma Agricola (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Grace Beardsley (Everett) defeated Erin Marino (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles: Samantha Coughlan / Sonya Robertson (Everett) defeated Jennifer Tran / Kim Nguyen (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-2; Parker Leland / Danielle Scanes (Everett) defeated Vorahatt Jingjit / Lexi Daley (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-1; Choe Le / Avery Steward (Everett) defeated Rosie Lee / Kayla Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-3

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-3 overall; Everett 0-0 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 3-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Oak Harbor, Wednesday, March 21, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski