Prep sports preview: Hawk track, tennis athletes to watch this spring

1 of 2

There’s plenty of optimism at Mountlake Terrace High School as the Hawk team sports squads – baseball, softball and boys soccer – are all poised for having great seasons and going deep into the postseason playoffs this year.

That hopefulness can also be heard in the voices of Hawk girls tennis coach Alberto Ramirez and track coach Russ Vincent as both have athletes in their ranks ready for big seasons of their own.

Ramirez has had a string of strong tennis players come through his program over recent years: Tina Liu qualified for the WIAA state tennis tournament four times from 2013-2016, Nicki Bouche did the same from 2012 to 2015. Ramirez thinks he has another standout player this year with freshman Annie Huang.

“Annie is the strongest and most well-rounded player that I have ever had in my years as a coach at Terrace,” Ramirez said.

Coming from a family of tennis players, Huang joins the Hawks with “a wealth of tennis experience,” Ramirez explained. He sees that experience paying off as Huang will assume the position of no.1 singles’ player on a Hawk squad that returns eight varsity players from last season.

But Ramirez doesn’t just see Huang being the best player on the Terrace team; he thinks his freshman can achieve an even higher goal.

“Annie has the potential of being the number one Wesco (League) player this year,” he stated.

While Huang is expected to pickup plenty of no. 1 singles victories this year, the rest of the squad will try to keep up. “The team goal is to rally behind our number one player and win as many matches as possible,” Ramirez concluded.

Huang and the Hawks will open their 2018 season on Tuesday, March 13, at Marysville-Getchell against the Chargers; first serves are slated for 3:30 p.m.

Terrace track coach Russ Vincent has already seen the potential of Brandon Bach. As a sophomore, Bach set the school record for the javelin with a toss of 188-11 last year and then went on to capture the 2A boys javelin state title.

Bach’s rise to the top level of javelin throwers in the state has been a result of his natural athleticism, hard work and good coaching, Vincent explained.

“Brandon, first and foremost, is an athlete,” Vincent said. “He has been able to apply his athleticism to the spear. His freshman year he threw over 160 feet and then advanced tremendously to his 188-11.”

“It has been done through a series of proven drills which I have learned from my two friends Duncan Atwood and Fred Luke, both Olympians,” Vincent continued.

With a new the school record and winning a state championship, Bach has some new javelin goals set for him by his coaches.

“We believe Brandon can throw beyond 210 feet,” Vincent said. “All must come together just right.”

Bach and his Hawk track teammates will welcome the Bishop Blanchet Braves to Terrace for the opening meet of the season on Thursday, March 15; competition begins at 3:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace Hawks 2018 Girls Tennis

Coach: Alberto Ramirez (11th year)

First match: versus Marysville-Getchell, Tuesday, March 13, 3:30 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School

2018 schedule: click http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.18.320

Mountlake Terrace Hawks 2018 Track

Coach: Russ Vincent (14th year)

First meet: versus Bishop Blanchet, Thursday, March 15, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

2018 boys track schedule: http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.7.320

2018 girls track schedule: http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.16.320

Mountlake Terrace Hawks 2018 Boys Golf

Coach: Ken Jenson (second year)

First match: Where Do You Stand Invite, Tuesday, March 13, 3 p.m. at Snohomish Golf Course

2018 schedule: http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.8.320

–By Doug Petrowski