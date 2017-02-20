Prep sports championships: Wrestling, swimming seasons come to a close for Hawks

The 2016-2017 prep wrestling and boys swim seasons came to a close over the Feb. 17-18 weekend with Mountlake Terrace High School well represented at the two sports’ state championships.

Terrace’s Reyne Mack and Pavel Oliferovskiy each earned podium finishes Saturday at Mat Classic XXIX, the WIAA state wrestling championships staged at the Tacoma Dome. Mack placed fourth in the 2A 195-pound weight class while Oliferovskiy grabbed sixth place in the 2A 152-pound weight division.

Hawks Michael Marquez and Aundre Seabrook also competed at Mat Classic XXIX, each picking up a victory during first day of competition on Friday, but unable to survive their brackets to Saturday’s matches.

As a team, Terrace finished 23rd among the 67 2A schools that qualified wrestlers to the state championships.

At the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Hawks Alexander Bogatyrev, Zach Haroian, Sean St. Jacques and Ravy Phan were among the competitors at the 2A state swim championships on Friday and Saturday.

Bogatyrev, a freshman, earned Terrace’s only team point at the meet with a 16th place finish in the 100 yard breaststroke final on Saturday.

Haroian finished 21st in the 21st in preliminaries of 50 Yard Freestyle raced on Friday, then joined his teammates for two relays – the Hawks placed 18th in the preliminaries of 400 Yard Free Relay and 19th in preliminaries of 200 Medley Relay on Friday.

To view all the results of Mat Classic XXIX, click http://www.wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1651; to view all the results of the WIAA 2A State Boys Swim and Dive Championships, click http://www.wiaa.com/results/swim/16-17/2Aboys/.

Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at WIAA Mat Classic XXIX, Feb. 17-18

2A Team scores (top five and Mountlake Terrace results)

1. Toppenish 157

2. Orting 137.5

3. White River 112.5

4. W.F. West 110

5. Wapato 98

23. Mountlake Terrace 24.5

Mountlake Terrace individual results

126 – Michael Marquez, 1-2 in tournament

152 – Pavel Oliferovskiy, sixth place, 3-2 in tournament

182 – Aundre Seabrook, 1-2 in tournament

195 – Reyne Mack, fourth place, 3-2 in tournament

Prep Boys Swimming: Mountlake Terrace at WIAA Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships, Feb. 17-18

2A Team scores (top five and Mountlake Terrace results)

1. Kingston 225

2. Steilacoom 213.5

3. Anacortes 193

4. Columbia River 165

5. Pullman 154

39. (tie) Mountlake Terrace 1

Mountlake Terrace individual results

* Alexander Bogatyrev, 16th in 100 Yard Breaststroke

* Zach Haroian, 21st in preliminaries of 50 Yard Freestyle

* Alexander Bogatyrev, Zach Haroian, Sean St. Jacques, Ravy Phan; 18th in preliminaries of 400 Yard Free Relay, 19th in preliminaries of 200 Medley Relay

–By Doug Petrowski